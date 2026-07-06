Bournemouth plot new deal for Alex Scott, Manchester United could trigger release clause

Manchester United could be prepared to trigger any release clause inserted by Bournemouth in Alex Scott’s new deal, with the Cherries standing firm on their position.

Manchester United are prepared to trigger any release clause Bournemouth insert in Alex Scott’s new contract, according to Football Insider. The Cherries insist Scott is not for sale, but face competing interest from Arsenal and Chelsea as they negotiate a renewal with the 22-year-old midfielder.

Manchester United are entering a critical juncture in their midfield search. Since Casemiro’s contract expired and with Manuel Ugarte sidelined by long-term injury, the Red Devils are frantically pursuing reinforcements. Mateus Fernandes, targeted at the window’s outset, has joined Tottenham for £85 million.

Sandro Tonali, another option, has also joined Spurs, leaving Scott as a primary alternative. From a profile perspective, the English midfielder could strengthen Michael Carrick’s side, but Bournemouth are presenting significant obstacles.

What are the release-clause rumours?

Ben Jacobs reported on X that Bournemouth have no intention of selling Scott during this window. With the Europa League arriving at the Amex for the first time, they are determined to retain the midfielder for new manager Marco Rose. The club is preparing a contract renewal that may include a release clause — a mechanism designed to make Scott more attractive to the player while protecting Bournemouth’s interests.

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to trigger such a clause, but the mechanics are more complex than surface reporting suggests. Multiple clubs are monitoring Scott’s situation, yet Bournemouth are unlikely to include a clause activable immediately by any bidder, doing so would undermine the renewal’s purpose.

Instead, industry practice suggests the release clauses are often designed to be triggered only in future windows, potentially 2027, giving Bournemouth time to build around Scott and recoup capital if he eventually departs.

Until then, Scott remains contracted to Bournemouth until 2028 under his existing terms, and the club has shown it will resist sales regardless of competing interest. Manchester United’s interest may be mounting, but they may have to wait for longer, unless they make an offer that Bournemouth cannot refuse in this current window.