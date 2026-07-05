Manchester United set to explore Alex Scott move.

Manchester United’s search for midfield reinforcements is gathering pace ahead of the new season, with Michael Carrick keen to add more energy and technical quality to the centre of the pitch. While the club continue to evaluate multiple options, they are focusing heavily on young players capable of becoming long-term pillars of the squad.

Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott remains one of the most highly regarded talents in that category. The 22-year-old has developed into one of the Premier League’s brightest young midfielders, attracting attention from several of England’s biggest clubs after another impressive campaign on the south coast.

According to Ben Jacobs via X, Manchester United are now expected to explore a move for Scott, although Bournemouth have repeatedly made it clear they do not want to sell. The Cherries have already offered the midfielder two new contracts since March, with negotiations expected to continue throughout the summer.

Bournemouth are comfortable whether Scott signs an extension, potentially including a future release clause, or continues under his existing deal, which runs until 2028. Arsenal have already tested Bournemouth’s resolve through sporting director Andrea Berta, only to be informed that Scott is not available.

Why Alex Scott is attracting interest from Manchester United and Arsenal

From a tactical perspective, Scott possesses many of the qualities modern Premier League clubs seek in central midfielders. Comfortable receiving possession under pressure, he combines technical security with excellent ball progression and intelligent movement between the lines.

For Manchester United, Scott would fit naturally into Michael Carrick’s possession-based philosophy. His ability to carry the ball through midfield, resist pressing and link defence with attack would add another dimension alongside the club’s existing midfield options.

Arsenal’s interest is equally understandable. Mikel Arteta values versatile midfielders capable of playing multiple roles, and Scott has demonstrated the tactical intelligence to operate as both a deep-lying playmaker and a more advanced central midfielder.

Scott’s technical profile, work rate and maturity make him a player capable of adapting to possession-dominant systems where decision-making under pressure is essential. The challenge for every interested club is convincing Bournemouth to negotiate as the Cherries have consistently maintained that Scott is not for sale and remain determined to build around one of their most valuable young assets.

Will Bournemouth hold firm?

Bournemouth are sending a strong message, but interest of this scale rarely disappears. If Manchester United, Arsenal or another elite club return with a significant offer, Bournemouth will face a difficult decision despite their public stance. For now, however, the club appear determined to reward Scott with a new contract rather than cash in on one of the Premier League’s most promising midfielders.