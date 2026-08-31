Crystal Palace in talks to sign Quinten Timber, player wants move

Crystal Palace will look to sign 25-year-old Netherlands international Quinten Timber from Ligue 1 club Marseille this summer.

According to a report by Daily Mail, Crystal Palace and Marseille are in talks over a possible deal for Quinten Timber in the final days of the ongoing transfer window. The Eagles are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder, and they have their sights set on the the 25-year-old Marseille star.

Per the Daily Mail, Marseille may sanction Timber’s departure, as they have been “looking to sell” players in the summer transfer window for financial reasons. Meanwhile, French journalist Santi Aouna has revealed that the Dutchman wants to join Crystal Palace and is “waiting for the two clubs to reach an agreement to finalise his transfer”.

Quinten Timber and his situation

Quinten Timber finds himself at a crossroads despite only joining Marseille from Feyenoord earlier this year. The 25-year-old arrived in France after having established himself as one of the most dependable midfielders in the Eredivisie during his stint with Feyenoord. However, with the Ligue 1 giants struggling to balance their books after missing out on UEFA Champions League football, Timber is one of several players on the chopping block.

The Dutch midfielder has made 17 appearances for Marseille thus far while accumulating less than 1,500 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, despite being on the chopping block at the Ligue 1 club, the player’s stock remains high, with Crystal Palace among the prospective suitors vying for his signature..

London calling?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Quinten Timber is understandable. The Eagles are combing the market for a versatile midfielder, even though Pierre Sage has several options in his squad’s midfield unit. Additionally, they are set to keep Adam Wharton after rejecting an enquiry from Manchester City.

However, a closer look reveals the need for a new midfielder, as Jefferson Lerma is on the wrong side of 30 and Cheick Doucoure has struggled with persistent fitness issues since arriving at Selhurst Park. Several midfielders, including Hugo Larsson, have thus emerged on Crystal Palace’s wishlist, with Timber also a viable target.

Despite what is set to be an unsatisfactory stint with Marseille, the Dutchman has been a reliable performer over the past half a decade. With Timber keen on the move, Palace’s pursuit now hinges on negotiations between the South London club and Marseille.