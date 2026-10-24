Crystal Palace, Everton in transfer tussle to sign Tiago Gabriel

Crystal Palace and Everton are interested in signing 21-year-old Portuguese youth international Tiago Gabriel from US Lecce next year.

According to a report by Swiss outlet 4-4-2, AC Milan and AS Roma are also keen on signing Tiago Gabriel. The two Serie A giants are eager to bolster their defensive units by signing a centre-back next year, and they have their sights set on the 21-year-old US Lecce defender, with the Rossoneri even initiating discussions with his entourage.

However, per 4-4-2, the competition from the Premier League clubs is intense, as Crystal Palace and Everton have already expressed their interest in him. The report adds that Lecce will demand around €25-30 million to part ways with the youngster, though a departure in January is highly unlikely, albeit not impossible.

Who is Tiago Gabriel?

Tiago Gabriel has established himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A since joining US Lecce from Estrela Amadora in January 2025. The 21-year-old spent his formative years in Portugal, passing through the academies at Sporting CP and Vitoria Setubal before graduating from the youth division at Estrela Amadora. However, he has blossomed into a solid defender in Italy.

Gabriel has made nearly 50 appearances thus far for US Lecce while chipping in with four goals and one assist. The Portuguese defender’s involvement has steadily increased over the past 21 months, and he has accumulated over 500 minutes of game time in seven outings this season. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs across Europe.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Crystal Palace’s interest in Tiago Gabriel makes sense. Axel Disasi’s future beyond the ongoing campaign is uncertain, while Honest Ahanor will join Chelsea next year. Additionally, Jaydee Canvot has emerged as a target for Paris Saint-Germain, with a departure likely. Gabriel is thus a viable target, as his 1.96m height makes him physical profile ideal for the Premier League, particularly in a back three.

As for Everton, the Toffees are worried about Jarrad Branthwaite’s long-term future amid his links with Liverpool and Manchester United. So, Everton must pursue an alternative, with Gabriel being a credible option due to his ability on the ball (93% passing rate), reading of the game (2.2 recoveries per game this season), and height.

Meanwhile, Lecce’s asking price of around €25-30 million is not excessive for a player deemed to have a bright future in the game. Per 4-4-2, the Serie A club will not consider discounts, and a deal can only materialise if suitors pay the required fee.