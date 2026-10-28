Destiny Udogie unwilling to leave Tottenham amid exit links

Destiny Udogie has no interest in leaving Tottenham anytime soon, with the injury-riddled left-back eager to fight for his place.

Destiny Udogie has no interest in leaving Tottenham anytime soon, according to a report by Football Insider, with the injury-plagued left-back eager to fight for his place at the club despite summer exit speculation.

Udogie signed for Tottenham from Udinese in 2022 and spent the following season on loan with the Italian side. Since arriving in North London, the left-back immediately showcased his talent as an inverted full-back under Ange Postecoglou, prompting Tottenham to hand him a new deal within six months of his debut.

While his talent remains unquestionable, niggling injury issues have limited his ability to make a consistent impact. Last season, he played 20 times for the club, of which only 14 were starts in the Premier League. This season he has remained sidelined by recurring fitness issues.

Currently nursing a knee injury, Udogie has made two starts in the league, while summer arrival Andy Robertson continues to impress under Roberto De Zerbi. Robertson’s presence has stepped in as competition for the left-back spot, and his form has cast doubt on Udogie’s immediate future as the club weighs its options.

What next for Destiny Udogie?

The summer window saw interest from Italian sides in Udogie, including Juventus early on, and further reports pointed to AS Roma trying to sign the left-back in a loan-to-buy agreement, though neither move succeeded.

Tottenham had no interest in selling him in the summer, as De Zerbi wanted all possible options available ahead of the start of the new campaign. However, recent reports suggest that the club may consider selling the 23-year-old for a sizeable offer, and should that materialise, Italy might be his likely destination.

Udogie, however, has no plans to entertain an exit at this point, as he is eager to fight for his place and regain the No. 1 left-back spot. He does not want to leave Tottenham anytime soon and is currently protected with a long-term deal until 2030. For now, he remains part of Tottenham’s plans for the season, though his long-term role hinges on sustaining fitness and proving he can compete with Robertson for the starting berth.