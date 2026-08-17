AS Roma hopeful of signing Destiny Udogie in loan-to-buy deal

Serie A giants AS Roma will look to sign 23-year-old Italian international Destiny Udogie from Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

According to a report by Corriere dello Sport via Sport Witness, Destiny Udogie is the subject of interest from AS Roma. The Serie A heavyweights are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back in the final weeks of the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender.

Per Corriere dello Sport, AS Roma will attempt to sign the young full-back on a loan deal with a purchase obligation clause, and they “feel they can sign the defender” for that arrangement. However, the report suggests that Tottenham would prefer to recoup €25 million from Udogie’s departure, and there is no mention of the North London club’s stance on a loan-to-buy formula.

How has Destiny Udogie fared at Tottenham?

Destiny Udogie has endured a topsy-turvy ride since joining Tottenham Hotspur from Udinese in August 2022. The 23-year-old began his stint with the North London club in the 2023/24 season after spending the 2022/23 campaign on loan with Udinese. While the youngster was impressive in his debut season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he has endured mixed fortunes since then.

To compound the woes, the Italian international struggled with fitness issues in the 2025/26 season, missing 180 days of action that amount to 31 matches. So, he managed only 1,668 minutes of game time in 24 appearances in all competitions. However, the player’s stock remains high, and a return to Serie A may be on the cards amid the links with AS Roma.

Serie A return on the horizon?

Destiny Udogie has also courted interest from other Serie A club, with Fiorentina and Juventus keen on signing him. AS Roma’s interest is logical, as the Serie A giants are scouring the market for a new left-back. Anass Salah-Eddine is the only specialist left-back in Gian Piero Gasperini’s squad. However, his long-term future at Stadio Olimpico is reportedly uncertain.

While Wesley has often played as a left-back, providing depth, it is essential for the Giallorossi to secure a recognised option for the position in the final weeks of the summer transfer window. Udogie is thus a viable target for AS Roma, and the Corriere dello Sport report suggests that the Serie A giants are “confident” he will “say yes to a move to Rome” in the coming weeks.

A recent update revealed that the Italian full-back is ready to join AS Roma before the summer transfer window shuts down. However, considering Tottenham’s stance remains unknown, a deal remains in the balance, as few reports have claimed that Spurs have no interest in selling the player despite the suggestion of a €25 million price tag.