Trent Alexander-Arnold rules out Liverpool return amid emerging links

Trent Alexander-Arnold is not considering making a return to Liverpool amid reports of his uncertain future at Real Madrid.

According to Football Insider, Alexander-Arnold has no plans to make a sensational return to Liverpool amid recent links to the club. The struggling right-back is now expected to fight for his place in the team despite his irregular game time so far.

Alexander-Arnold continues to struggle for a regular right-back spot under Jose Mourinho, as he is yet to settle completely into this Real Madrid side. He has made three starts in 10 La Liga games, did not feature in four of those matches, and played only a minute in the El Clasico victory over Barcelona.

There is plenty of competition for a starting place under Mourinho, with Denzel Dumfries and even Federico Valverde ahead of him in the pecking order. This has led to speculation around his future, with a host of Premier League teams reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

Liverpool were also linked with a potential move ahead of January, with the Reds seeking a top-quality right-back for their squad. In what could have been a sensational return to Anfield following his acrimonious exit in 2025, the chances of such a scenario are seemingly diminishing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold unlikely to make Liverpool return

Despite the rumours and speculation surrounding his future, Alexander-Arnold is not considering leaving Real Madrid at this point. In fact, he is willing to fight for his place and get back into an important position to help the team.

Mourinho reportedly views him as a key player in his plans, and while the irregular game time could cause speculation, the Portuguese manager is believed to be ready to give him the important matches the right-back may deserve. Liverpool themselves have reportedly ruled out a move, as they may look at other options in the market to solve their right-back problems.

A return to Merseyside might have evoked mixed emotions within the Liverpool fanbase, but Alexander-Arnold may not see it as a viable alternative. With a contract at the Bernabeu until 2031, the struggling 28-year-old Real Madrid full-back has time on his hands to find the right rhythm, although if he continues to find no room to make his importance felt, a future decision could be made.