Barcelona rival Arsenal, Chelsea in Andy Diouf chase

Barcelona will look to sign 23-year-old French international Andy Diouf from Inter Milan after closely monitoring his progress at the Serie A club.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, Arsenal and Chelsea are also interested in Andy Diouf. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder next year, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Inter Milan utility man. Meanwhile, the Serie A champions want around €50-60 million to sell the player.

Andy Diouf and his career so far

Andy Diouf has made gradual progress since joining Inter Milan from RC Lens in August 2025. While primarily a central midfielder before moving to Italy, the Frenchman has essayed wide roles for the Nerazzurri, becoming an impressive wing-back under the tutelage of Cristian Chivu.

The 23-year-old has made 38 appearances for Inter Milan thus far while chipping in with four goals and three assists. The player’s importance has increased this season, as he has accumulated 650 minutes of game time in nine outings thus far. The player’s exploits have helped him break into his national side, and his progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs.

A man in demand

Barcelona will pursue a versatile full-back next year, as Jules Kounde and Alejandro Balde face an uncertain future at Camp Nou after dropping in the pecking order. Diouf, with his ability to reprise both full-back roles, is an appealing target for Barcelona, as Hansi Flick appreciates versatility in his players, with Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart similarly being options for both sides.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Andy Diouf is understandable, as Ben White continues to face an uncertain future at the Emirates despite being a regular this season. If White remains at Arsenal, Diouf can play as a midfielder, as Myles Lewis-Skelly has this season. With Martin Zubimendi struggling for regular game time, the Frenchman’s ability to progress play while retaining solidity out of possession adds to his appeal.

Those qualities also make him a credible option for Chelsea, as Xabi Alonso has only four specialist midfielders in his squad. Additionally, with Malo Gusto reportedly facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge and Reece James continuing to struggle with fitness problems, Chelsea must recruit a new right wing-back.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan’s asking price of €50-60 million has been set to ward off Diouf’s prospective suitors, as they intend to keep him for the long haul. Inter’s €50–60m valuation will test each club’s resolve before the winter window closes.