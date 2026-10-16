Arsenal, Manchester United sounded out for Jules Kounde move

Arsenal and Manchester United are alert to the possibility of Jules Kounde becoming available ahead of the January transfer window.

According to Fussball News, Jules Kounde could be made available in January for the right price, with Arsenal and Manchester United monitoring the situation. Neither club urgently needs a new right-back, but both could view his potential availability as a market opportunity, particularly with Barcelona reportedly demanding at least €60 million for the Frenchman.

The Gunners and the Red Devils do not urgently require a new right-back, but both could capitalise on the Frenchman’s potential availability at Barcelona’s stated price. The defender was a mainstay after joining the Catalan club in 2022, though he now shares minutes with Eric Garcia in the right-back position, leading to perceptions that his status has diminished at the club.

Barcelona are reportedly prioritising a move for Pedro Porro in 2027, which signals their intention to revamp the right-back position in the near future and explains why Kounde has become available as a selling option.

Tottenham are expected to demand a world-record fee to part ways with Porro, but if the reigning La Liga champions make the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner their priority, Kounde could become the player who makes way.

Arsenal and Manchester United alert to the Jules Kounde opportunity

Arsenal are one of the clubs reportedly linked with Kounde ahead of a potential move. Signing the Frenchman is a market opportunity rather than a necessity, as Mikel Arteta currently has Ben White and Jurrien Timber as first-choice right-back options, with Ezri Konsa and Cristhian Mosquera available as cover if needed.

Such an acquisition would be driven by the chance to add a proven, versatile defender at a reasonable price rather than by pressing positional need. Manchester United, on the other hand, are more actively pursuing full-back upgrades, and there have been links with Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde ahead of January.

Kounde’s potential availability adds another option to the club’s defensive search. Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are the current right-back alternatives, and neither represents a long-term first choice. Acquiring Kounde would strengthen that position considerably; his ability to play centrally would suit Manchester United’s desire to add a defensively versatile player to the squad.