Arsenal, Chelsea keeping tabs on Andy Diouf

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Andy Diouf’s future, with the Inter Milan star viewed as a highly valuable recruitment target by the London clubs.

Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring Inter Milan’s Andy Diouf as a potential €50m summer target, according to Caught Offside. The London giants view the versatile 23-year-old as a valuable recruitment option ahead of upcoming transfer windows, with both clubs impressed by his ability to play multiple positions.

Andy Diouf has been one of Inter Milan’s most improved players this season. The versatile star has replaced Denzel Dumfries in the Nerazzurri’s system, and his three assists in Serie A this season are testament to his influence.

Having invested in the signing during the summer of 2025, Inter Milan are finally seeing the benefits of the deal. However, his performances are already attracting significant interest, particularly from the Premier League, where Arsenal and Chelsea are considering an approach for their own reasons. Both clubs view the 23-year-old utility player as a good fit for their respective systems.

Why are Arsenal interested in Diouf?

Diouf was trained primarily as a midfielder rather than as a wing-back, the role he currently occupies at Inter Milan, and Mikel Arteta could view him as a player capable of covering multiple areas. As Arsenal do not play with wing-backs, the Gunners are still in the market for a new attacking-minded left-back.

Diouf fits the full-back profile Arteta seeks to upgrade the left-back position. His ability to play as a midfielder could also pique Arteta’s interest, especially as Arsenal have reportedly been monitoring several wing-backs, including Roma’s Wesley.

Emanuele Lulli of Roma is another name on their list, while Chelsea are also in the mix for the young rising star, who could leave the club on a free transfer next summer. Diouf is viewed from a similar perspective, as the 23-year-old utility player’s ability to perform different roles within a system is something Arteta values.

Chelsea more suited to Diouf?

Chelsea’s interest may surprise some, particularly if they are again looking for a wing-back despite the summer arrival of Marco Palestra from Atalanta. However, the primary reason for Xabi Alonso’s side showing an interest in Diouf could stem from their need for a new midfielder, an area in which they currently lack depth.

Names such as Lamine Camara have been mentioned, although the versatility of someone like Diouf could prove to be more efficient business for the Blues. For now, Inter Milan are not expected to entertain offers in January, while Caught Offside claims they could demand as much as €50-60 million to sell the 23-year-old in the near future.