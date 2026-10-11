Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United in transfer tussle to sign Emanuele Lulli

A host of Premier League teams are keeping a close watch on Emanuele Lulli’s situation at Roma, with the exciting talent entering the final year of his contract.

As reported by AS Roma Live, Emanuele Lulli is causing some concern at Roma, especially with a host of Premier League teams monitoring his situation. Roma are keen to tie him down to a new long-term deal, as Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are all considering a potential Bosman move next summer.

Emanuele Lulli may not be a widely known name outside Italy, so fans of several top clubs may find it unexpected to see the versatile 19-year-old prodigy linked with their teams. If there is one description that fits Lulli, it is that of a breakthrough star following his spell with Roma this season.

Having come through Roma’s academy, the club are now concerned about the future of the 19-year-old prodigy, especially with his current contract expiring at the end of the season. Roma are keen to tie him down to a new deal until 2030, but they will be aware of the growing interest from Premier League giants.

Arsenal have been monitoring the player for some time per reports, while Chelsea and Manchester United have also been mentioned. The 2026-27 season appears to be Lulli’s breakthrough campaign at Roma, having started four of the first six Serie A games for Gian Piero Gasperini’s title contenders.

Premier League teams keeping watch

There is no public report of immediate contact from Chelsea, Manchester United or Arsenal regarding Lulli, but things could change if the player’s stance becomes clear. At the moment, there is confidence that Roma will extend his contract, although any delay in talks could encourage the English sides to accelerate their pursuit.

Arsenal are in the market for a young right-back to develop, and Lulli’s potential availability will pique their interest. While he has so far featured mainly as a wing-back, the Gunners would ideally like to see him play in a traditional right-back role, or at least gain more experience in whichever position he eventually occupies.

Manchester United could also be in the market for a young right-back, with the 19-year-old potentially fitting their criteria. The same could be said of Chelsea, who recently signed Atalanta’s young wing-back Marco Palestra, as Lulli could be viewed as a similar long-term option.

The Blues could look to add the Italian to their squad and allow him to compete with Palestra for a place in their long-term plans. For now, Roma are confident of keeping Lulli for the foreseeable future, although a failure to reach an agreement with his representatives could allow Premier League sides to enter the race.