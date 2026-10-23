Liverpool establish contact with Felix Nmecha for 2027 move

Liverpool are making moves to sign Borussia Dortmund midfield mainstay Felix Nmecha in 2027.

Liverpool have established contact with Felix Nmecha’s representatives as they assess potential midfield reinforcements, although a concrete move for the Borussia Dortmund star is not currently being prepared.

According to an update on Sky Sport Deutschland, the Reds have recently held discussions with the 26-year-old midfielder’s camp, but there has been no significant progress towards a transfer. Borussia Dortmund, therefore, have no immediate reason to fear losing one of their key players.

Nmecha has become an increasingly important figure in Borussia Dortmund’s midfield since joining the Bundesliga club in the summer of 2023. The Germany international has made 123 competitive appearances for the team in black and yellow, scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists.

His performances have attracted interest from abroad, with Liverpool among the clubs monitoring his situation. However, the Premier League giants are understood to have other midfielders higher on their shortlist, including AS Monaco’s Lamine Camara and Bournemouth’s Alex Scott.

Why are Liverpool looking for a new midfielder?

Liverpool’s interest in strengthening the middle of the pitch comes after they decided against replacing Curtis Jones following his departure in the summer. The club initially placed their faith in emerging talents Trey Nyoni and James McConnell, but the situation could change as they consider their long-term options. Uncertainty surrounding Alexis Mac Allister’s future is another factor behind Liverpool’s search for midfield reinforcements.

Primarily a central midfielder, Nmecha can operate across the middle of the pitch. A dynamic box-to-box operator with ball-carrying ability and effectiveness during transitions, he suits Liverpool’s midfield rebuild following Curtis Jones’s departure.

The fact that Nmecha came up the ranks at Manchester City gives him existing Premier League familiarity. While the Merseyside club are interested in him, any potential deal would be complicated by his contractual situation.

Nmecha is tied to Borussia Dortmund until 2030, giving the Bundesliga title hopefuls considerable leverage in negotiations and leaving Liverpool with little immediate room to manoeuvre. For now, the contact with his representatives appears to be an exploratory step rather than the beginning of a formal transfer pursuit. Having said that, Liverpool could revisit the situation ahead of 2027.