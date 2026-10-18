Liverpool may look to sign 26-year-old German international Alex Scott from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund next year.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Alex Scott remains a top target for Liverpool as they look to reinforce their midfield unit next year. However, stiff competition from Chelsea and Bournemouth’s high asking price have compelled the Merseyside club to consider alternatives.

Per Caught Offside, several midfielders are on Liverpool’s wishlist as they search for an alternative to Scott. Nmecha will cost less than the Bournemouth midfielder, with the report suggesting that Borussia Dortmund will demand around €90 million to part ways with him next year.

How has Felix Nmecha fared in the Bundesliga?

Felix Nmecha has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund from VfL Wolfsburg in July 2023. Born in Hamburg, the 26-year-old spent his formative years in England and graduated from the youth division at Manchester City. However, returning to Germany in 2021 has helped him land on his feet.

The German international has made over 100 appearances for Borussia Dortmund thus far while scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists. Nmecha was also impressive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring in Germany’s win over Curacao in the opening fixture before assisting Deniz Undav’s match-winning goal against Ivory Coast. His progress has piqued provoked interest from several high-profile clubs.

Premier League return on the horizon?

Liverpool’s interest in Felix Nmecha is understandable. The Reds are scouring the market for a versatile midfielder as they look for more solidity in the middle of the park. While Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Ryan Gravenberch have started in the double pivot, a more defensive-minded player will allow the other midfielders to play more freely.

Wataru Endo’s long-term future is also uncertain after his persistent fitness issues in the 2025/26 season. Additionally, recent reports have linked Alexis Mac Allister with a move away from Anfield, with the Reds ready to sign a player to compete with the Argentine if he stays. Nmecha, with his reading of the game and ability on the ball, could fill either gap; his composure and ball-playing ability suit both roles, a profile Liverpool are actively seeking.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund’s asking price of €90 million is not excessive for a player who can contribute in the final third and out of possession, with nearly four years remaining on his contract. However, Nmecha remains a secondary option; Liverpool’s priority remains signing the Bournemouth midfielder in January.