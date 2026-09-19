Liverpool, Manchester City closely monitoring Felix Nmecha

Liverpool and Manchester City are keen on signing 25-year-old German international Felix Nmecha from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, the scouting departments at Liverpool and Manchester City are maintaining “detailed dossiers” on Felix Nmecha. The two clubs are eager to bolster their first-team squads by signing a versatile midfielder next year, and they have set their sights on the 25-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Per Fussball News, scouts from Liverpool and Manchester City were “present at BVB’s 3-0 victory against SC Paderborn 07” to watch Nmecha last weekend. Meanwhile, the Bundesliga giants have set a hefty asking price to sell the player, and they will demand around €80-90 million to part ways with him.

How has Felix Nmecha fared in the Bundesliga?

Felix Nmecha has established himself as one of the most reliable midfielders in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund from VfL Wolfsburg in July 2023. Born in Hamburg, the 25-year-old spent his formative years in England and graduated from the youth division at Manchester City. However, returning to Germany in 2021 has transformed his fortunes.

The German international has made over 100 appearances for Borussia Dortmund thus far while scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists. Nmecha was also impressive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring in Germany’s win over Curacao in the opening fixture before assisting Deniz Undav’s match-winning goal against Ivory Coast. His progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, including Manchester City and Liverpool.

A man in demand

Felix Nmecha has been on Manchester City’s radar for a long time. However, the continued interest is surprising, as the club overhauled the midfield unit in the summer by signing Elliot Anderson, Enzo Fernandez, and Ayyoub Bouaddi. Nmecha’s ability on the ball and reading of the game, qualities the Anderson and Fernandez signings provide in abundance, mean he could struggle for regular minutes if he returns to City, despite his physical profile and athleticism.

As for Liverpool, Wataru Endo’s long-term future is uncertain after his persistent fitness issues in the 2025/26 season. Additionally, recent reports have linked Alexis Mac Allister with a move away from Anfield, with the Reds ready to sign a player to compete with the Argentine if he stays. Nmecha, with his reading of the game and ability on the ball, could fill either gap; his composure and ball-playing ability suit both roles, a profile Liverpool are actively seeking.

Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund’s asking price of €80-90 million is not excessive for a player who can contribute in the final third and out of possession, with nearly four years remaining on his contract. However, it remains to be seen if Liverpool and Manchester City will commit the resources required to meet the Bundesliga club’s valuation.