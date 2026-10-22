AC Milan, PSG leapfrog Liverpool in Gilberto Mora chase

AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain have leapfrogged the other suitors in the race to sign 18-year-old Mexican prodigy Gilberto Mora from Club Tijuana.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Gilberto Mora is also the subject of interest from Liverpool. However, AC Milan and PSG have intensified their efforts to sign the 18-year-old Club Tijuana wonderkid, with a January move to Europe increasingly likely to materialise for the youngster.

Gilberto Mora and his rapid rise

Gilberto Mora is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Mexican football is witnessing a renaissance after the senior side’s impressive campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 17-year-old is already a regular for Club Tijuana’s senior side, making 62 appearances thus far while chipping in with 15 goals and three assists.

The Mexican international has enjoyed a solid start to the 2026/27 season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in seven outings. Meanwhile, the teenager has already made 13 appearances for El Tri, and his progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs across Europe.

What next?

AC Milan’s interest in the youngster is logical. Ruben Amorim’s preferred 3-4-2-1 setup requires two productive attacking midfielders. With Ruben Loftus-Cheek linked with a January return to the Premier League, the Serie A giants need a replacement. Mora, with his penchant for goal involvements and intelligent movement, fits the brief.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Gilberto Mora makes sense. The Reds may require a replacement in midfield should Florian Wirtz depart next year; Mora represents a credible option. Recent reports suggest that Florian Wirtz could be open to joining Bayern Munich next year. Should the German international depart, Liverpool would need attacking reinforcement; Mora represents a credible option.

PSG, the Ligue 1 and Champions League holders, have continued to bolster their attacking depth. Summer signings Mika Godts, Maghnes Akliouche, and Ferran Torres demonstrate the club’s appetite for additional options. However, Mora may struggle for consistent minutes given PSG’s attacking depth.

AC Milan offer the quickest path to regular football, while PSG and Liverpool provide the prestige of established trophies. With AC Milan and PSG leading the race, a January bidding war in the race to sign the Mexican international is likely.