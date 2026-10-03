Crystal Palace, Everton, Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Fikayo Tomori, Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Intermediaries have approached several Premier League clubs to discuss the possibility of signing Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the January transfer window.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace, Everton, and Tottenham Hotspur have been sounded out to discuss a possible move for Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The two former Chelsea stars have dropped in the pecking order, and a return to the Premier League may be on the cards.

The struggles of Fikayo Tomori and Ruben Loftus-Cheek

Fikayo Tomori was once a pivotal figure for AC Milan, having made an immediate impact after arriving on loan from Chelsea in January 2021, subsequently completing a permanent move in the following summer. While the Englishman was once a mainstay at the back for Milan and has made 214 appearances while chipping in with seven goals and six assists, he is only a backup option for Ruben Amorim and will likely leave in January.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek join Tomori at AC Milan in July 2023, and he constantly struggled for regular game time. Unlike his compatriot, the former Chelsea playmaker has played for the Rossoneri this term, but he has managed only 210 minutes of game time in five outings thus far in the 2026/27 season.

Premier League return on the cards?

Crystal Palace will need a centre-back and a midfielder in January. Chadi Riad is struggling with another injury, while the uncertainties surrounding Adam Wharton’s future has created the need for a new midfielder. Loftus-Cheek already has experience of playing cro Crystal Palace, while Tomori’s prior experience in the Premier League sets him up for success.