Atletico Madrid eyeing 2027 move for Omar Marmoush

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid will look to sign 27-year-old Egyptian international from Tottenham Hotspur next year.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Diego Simeone has identified Omar Marmoush as a top target for Atletico Madrid. The Colchoneros are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a striker next year, and they have set their sights on the versatile 27-year-old attacker.

Per Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are keeping a close eye on Marmoush’s progress at Tottenham Hotspur. With the Manchester City misfit poised to complete a permanent move to the North London club next year, Los Rojiblancos must negotiate with Spurs for a deal instead of approaching Manchester City.

Omar Marmoush and his Premier League journey so far

Omar Marmoush has experienced mixed fortunes since moving to the Premier League in January 2025. Manchester City signed the 27-year-old in a big-money move, and he was a rare bright spot for City in the second half of the 2024/25 season. However, he struggled for regular game time in the 2025/26 campaign.

Despite his versatility, Marmoush dropped in the pecking order, and he did not even manage 1,500 minutes of game time in 36 appearances across all competitions, chipping in with eight goals and three assists. Since completing a loan move to Tottenham, the Egyptian international has struggled to make his mark, scoring only once in seven outings thus far. Nevertheless, his stock remains high.

La Liga adventure on the horizon?

Omar Marmoush has been on Atletico Madrid’s radar for a long time. The continued interest is understandable, as the Spanish giants have yet to replace Antoine Griezmann since the French attacker called time on his illustrious stint with the club. Additionally, Diego Simeone is worried about Julian Alvarez’s long-term future.

The Argentine international remains a target for Arsenal, and a move away from Atletico Madrid is likely. Marmoush’s intelligent movement, pacy outlet, and productivity potential, as illustrated by 37 goals and 20 assists in only 67 outings for Eintracht Frankfurt, makes him an appealing target to replace Alvarez.

However, with Tottenham set to complete a permanent move for Marmoush for €58 million next year, Atletico Madrid must break the bank to sign the Egyptian international. For now, the Spanish giants continue to monitor his situation, hoping to capitalise on the situation with a deal next year.