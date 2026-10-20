Manchester United rival Liverpool in Felix Nmecha chase

Manchester United will look to sign 26-year-old German international Felix Nmecha from Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund this year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Felix Nmecha is the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are eager to bolster their first-team squad by signing a versatile midfielder next year, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Borussia Dortmund mainstay.

Liverpool will not be alone in the battle for Nmecha’s signature, as per TEAMtalk, Manchester United have “maintained a persistent interest” in the player. The report adds that the Red Devils have established contact to discuss a possible move in the January transfer window.

Felix Nmecha and his rise as a Bundesliga star

Felix Nmecha has established himself as one of the best midfielders in the Bundesliga since joining Borussia Dortmund from VfL Wolfsburg in July 2023. The 25-year-old has transformed his fortunes since moving to German in 2021, and he has become a regular for his club and country.

The German international has made over 100 appearances for Borussia Dortmund thus far while scoring 15 goals and providing eight assists. Nmecha was also impressive at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, scoring in Germany’s win over Curacao in the opening fixture before assisting Deniz Undav’s match-winning goal against Ivory Coast. His progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs, including Manchester United and Liverpool.

Premier League move beckoning?

Felix Nmecha has been on Manchester United’s radar for a long time. However, the continued interest is surprising, as the club overhauled the midfield unit in the summer by signing Carlos Baleba, Andrey Santos, and Youri Tielemans. While Nmecha possesses the physical profile and athleticism to settle down at Manchester United, a move only makes sense if they sell a player or shift to a 4-3-3 formation.

As for Liverpool, Wataru Endo’s long-term future is uncertain after his persistent fitness issues in the 2025/26 season. Additionally, recent reports have linked Alexis Mac Allister with a move away from Anfield, with the Reds ready to sign a player to compete with the Argentine if he stays. Nmecha, with his reading of the game and ability on the ball, could fill either gap; his physicality fills the Merseyside club’s requirement.

Meanwhile, per TEAMtalk, Borussia Dortmund will demand around €80-100 million to part ways with Nmecha. The valuation is not excessive for a player who can contribute in the final third and out of possession, with nearly four years remaining on his contract. However, it is unclear if Liverpool and Manchester United will break the bank to sign the German international.