Manchester United, Chelsea, and Liverpool are now chasing Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, with the Premier League club open to selling the 23-year-old in January.

According to Fichajes, Alex Scott is a player of interest to Manchester United, while Chelsea and Liverpool are also in the mix. Bournemouth are reportedly becoming more open to selling the midfielder ahead of January for the right price.

Scott remains one of the most coveted midfielders in the Premier League, with several top clubs continuing to monitor his situation. Although reports previously suggested that Bournemouth had no plans to sell him during the summer or January transfer window, the club now appear to be softening their position.

There are reports that Bournemouth could be open to selling Scott in January, alerting several clubs keen to sign the England international. Chelsea are reportedly among the most interested parties after having a bid rejected during the summer, and they clearly need a long-term midfield replacement for Enzo Fernandez.

Chelsea will have completed much of the groundwork during the summer, and their next task will be to present Bournemouth with an offer the club would consider. Liverpool are also interested in Scott, according to reports, as Arne Slot continues to assess the market for a new central midfielder. Liverpool can offer Champions League football and a prominent role in their team.

Manchester United to enter Alex Scott race

Chelsea may have an advantage in the race because of their previous efforts. Bournemouth are reportedly seeking between £80-100 million for the 23-year-old midfielder, who is said to be reluctant to sign a new contract.

Manchester United have now reportedly entered the race for Scott, with the club considering a move for a new midfielder after an underwhelming start to the campaign. They signed several new midfielders during the summer, although they have not yet recruited a midfielder combining the energetic presence across the pitch and the ability to create and score goals that Scott offers.

Manchester United will view the asking price as a concern, given their preference for more affordable deals. If they delay too long in an attempt to negotiate a lower fee, they could risk losing out to rivals such as Chelsea or Liverpool. The £80-100 million valuation and Scott’s reluctance to extend create a January deadline that could accelerate his departure from Bournemouth.