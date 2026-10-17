Barcelona open talks to sign Natan, face Chelsea, Manchester United battle

La Liga champions Barcelona will look to sign 25-year-old Brazilian centre-back Natan from Real Betis after opening talks for a deal.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, Chelsea and Manchester United are also interested in the Real Betis defender. The high-flying La Liga club will demand around €40-45 million to part ways with the South American defender, though the Premier League clubs have fallen behind Barcelona in the battle for his signature.

Natan and his progress as a La Liga star

Natan has established himself as one of the most dependable defenders in La Liga since joining Real Betis from Napoli. The 25-year-old spent his formative years in Brazil, passing through the academies at Escolinha AERT, Rio Branco-ES, Porto Vitória, and AA Ponte Preta before graduating from the youth division at CR Flamengo.

However, the Brazilian defender had to wait until he joined Real Betis to land on his feet. The player has made over 100 appearances for the Andalusian outfit, chipping in with three goals and three assists. The progress has continued this term, and he has accumulated 781 minutes of game time in nine outings. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs across Europe.

A man in demand

Widespread reports have suggested that Chelsea may pursue a centre-back next year, though the suggestions are perplexing. Xabi Alonso has several centre-backs in his squad, with Honest Ahanor set to arrive next year. So, unless the Blues create a vacancy, signing a centre-back will be another instance of their infamous hoarding policy.

Meanwhile, Barcelona’s long-standing interest in Natan makes sense. The Catalan giants are combing the market for a left-footed centre-back to be Pau Cubarsi’s long-term partner. Andreas Christensen has struggled with persistent fitness issues in the last 18 months, while Barcelona hope to sell Ronald Araujo to Liverpool next year. So, the Real Betis defender, who has La Liga experience and is known for recovery pace and reading of the game, is a viable target.

As for Manchester United, Lisandro Martinez faces an uncertain future after his outburst over the club’s transfer policy earlier this week. With Ayden Heaven not yet ready to become a first-choice starter, the Red Devils need an alternative to Martinez. Natan, at 1.88m, has an imposing physical presence that makes him suited to the demands of the Premier League.

However, with Barcelona already opening talks over a new contract, Chelsea and Manchester United face an uphill task to win the battle for his signature. Barcelona will also offer a more stable sporting project, though the Premier League clubs can turn the tide if they pay €40-45 million to meet Real Betis’s valuation.