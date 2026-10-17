Arsenal face competition in Kim Min-jae chase, player viewed as market opportunity

Arsenal will face stiff competition in the race to sign 29-year-old South Korean centre-back Kim Min-jae from Bayern Munich next year.

According to a report by the Daily Briefing, Kim Min-jae is the subject of interest from Arsenal. The Gunners are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the January transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 29-year-old Bayern Munich defender.

The report mentions that Piero Hincapie’s injury has forced Arsenal to seek a replacement from the market, with Bayern Munich demanding around €40 million to part ways with the experienced defender.

Kim Min-jae and his time at Bayern Munich so far

Kim Min-jae has experienced mixed fortunes since joining Bayern Munich from Napoli in July 2023. The 29-year-old arrived at the Allianz Arena with lofty expectations after establishing himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A. However, he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter during his stint with the Bavarian giants, with inconsistency being a key issue.

Kim managed only 2,051 minutes of game time in 37 appearances in the 2025/26 season, contributing one goal and one assist. However, the South Korean defender has enjoyed more prominence this term, having missed only two games while accumulating 489 minutes of game time in six outings.

London calling?

Arsenal’s interest in Kim Min-jae is surprising despite the reasoning provided by the report. While Piero Hincapie will be unavailable for several weeks due to an ankle injury, Mikel Arteta has sufficient central defensive cover. Additionally, Kim will not be a like-for-like alternative to Hincapie, considering he is a right-footed defender.

Arteta’s squad is laden with that profile after signing Ezri Konsa in the summer, with the former Aston Villa defender joining an already crowded right-sided centre-back pool. Additionally, while the report suggests Arsenal can take advantage of a market opportunity by signing a solid centre-back valued at €40 million, recent reports have suggested that Vincent Kompany wants to block a mid-season sale.

Meanwhile, while the report has not revealed the identity of Arsenal’s competitors, a significant portion of interest has stemmed from the Premier League, per recent reports, with Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur among his prospective suitors.