Vincent Kompany wants to keep Kim Min-jae in January, summer move to Tottenham possible

Tottenham Hotspur may have to wait until next summer if they want to sign Kim Min-jae.

A report by Football Insider has suggested that Bayern Munich are not prepared to let the South Korean defender leave during the January window. Vincent Kompany still considers the 29-year-old an important member of his squad, despite his reduced role at the Allianz Arena, meaning Spurs’ long-standing interest is unlikely to result in an immediate move.

Tottenham have admired Kim for several years and came close to signing him in 2020, when he was still playing in China. His career has since taken him to SSC Napoli and Bayern, where he has collected league titles in both Italy and Germany.

Bayern want Kim Min-jae to stay

Kim has started only two of Bayern’s opening four Bundesliga matches this season, with competition for places increasing under Kompany. Yet his reduced role does not mean Bayern are actively looking to move him on as the German champions are competing on several fronts and Kompany wants sufficient depth in defence as the season progresses.

Kompany wants to retain Kim during the January window, although the situation could change once the season ends. That is particularly relevant for the North Londoners, whose defensive performances have fuelled speculation that Roberto De Zerbi could ask the club to strengthen at centre-back. As things stand the Lilywhites remain interested, but January is unlikely to be the right moment to move for Kim.

Tottenham could have a better chance next summer

Kim’s contract with Bayern runs until 2028, so the German club are under no immediate pressure to sell. However, another season spent largely competing for a place could alter the player’s situation. The defender acknowledged in August that he had dropped down the pecking order but remained determined to fight for opportunities.

For Tottenham, that could create an opening next summer. Bayern would have time to identify a replacement, while Kim could potentially become more receptive to a move if his playing situation does not improve. His experience would also make him an attractive option for Spurs as Kim has already played at the highest level in Serie A and the Bundesliga and has experience of pressure at major European clubs.

Spurs should probably resist the temptation to force a January deal for Kim. Their defensive problems are obvious, but signing a 29-year-old simply because he is available would not necessarily solve them. If De Zerbi genuinely believes Kim is the right profile for his system, waiting until the summer could be much smarter. Bayern would have time to replace him, while Tottenham could assess whether their existing centre-backs improve under the manager.

Kim also offers something Spurs currently lack apart from Andy Robertson, that is the proven experience of winning major league titles and playing under enormous expectations. For Bayern, keeping him makes perfect sense while the season is alive on multiple fronts whereas for Spurs, patience may ultimately be the better strategy. A summer move could suit everyone far more than a rushed January transfer.