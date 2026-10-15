Arsenal line up 2027 move for Kim Min-jae

Arsenal are considering a move for 29-year-old South Korean defender Kim Min-jae from Bayern Munich following Piero Hincapie’s injury.

Christian Falk, writing for CF Bayern Insider, has claimed that the Gunners could make a move for the out-of-favour Bayern Munich defender if Mikel Arteta decides that defensive reinforcements are required during the winter transfer window.

Bayern Munich signed Kim following his impressive performances for Napoli during their title-winning season in 2023. He has not been an automatic starter at the Bavarian club, although he remains an important member of Vincent Kompany’s squad and is arguably the team’s first-choice backup centre-back, having made 122 appearances for Bayern Munich in all competitions since joining from Napoli.

However, Bayern are reportedly reluctant to sanction a mid-season sale amid growing interest from several top clubs ahead of the January transfer window. Aston Villa and Tottenham reportedly showed interest in the summer, and those clubs could return with offers before January.

Any departure will ultimately depend on Bayern Munich, but the decision could also rest with the 29-year-old South Korean, particularly if a substantial proposal arrives.

Arsenal to chase Kim Min-jae?

Kompany is also eager to keep Kim during the January transfer window, although Bayern Munich could consider a summer sale if reasonable offers arrive. Arsenal are now competing for the defender as they look to strengthen their defensive options, although their interest may have been prompted by Hincapie’s recent injury.

The Ecuadorian defender suffered an ankle problem during the warm-down after Arsenal’s win over Leeds United and reportedly had to be carried from the pitch, raising concerns about the severity of the injury, with the worst-case scenario potentially keeping Hincapie out for a significant number of matches.

The report claims that Arsenal view Kim as possible cover for Hincapie. This may not represent a direct positional replacement, as the South Korean is not considered naturally suited to playing at full-back. As a right-footed defender, he is not expected to operate at left-back, where Hincapie usually plays.

Arteta would likely use a Kim arrival as defensive depth rather than a like-for-like tactical solution, signalling Arsenal’s pragmatism in addressing squad gaps during an injury crisis. Should Hincapie miss more matches than expected and the Gunners decide that a replacement is necessary, Arteta may instead target a left-footed centre-back capable of playing at full-back or left-back.