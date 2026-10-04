Bayern Munich opposed to mid-season Kim Min-jae sale

Bayern Munich will not entertain bids to part ways with 29-year-old South Korean international Kim Min-jae in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Kim Min-jae is the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back in the winter transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 29-year-old Bayern Munich defender.

Pete O’Rourke said, “Kim is a player who has been on the radar of a number of Premier League clubs for a number of years. I don’t expect anything to happen in January, because I don’t think Bayern Munich would want to weaken their squad.”

“We’re getting the suggestions that Bayern could be willing to let him leave, but I don’t think that’s the plan right now. I think Kompany wants to keep hold of Kim Min-jae. And obviously Bayern are going for honours in the Bundesliga and also the Champions League, they won’t want to weaken their squad.”

Kim Min-jae and his time at Bayern Munich so far

Kim Min-jae has experienced several peaks and troughs since joining Bayern Munich from Napoli in July 2023. The 29-year-old arrived at the Allianz Arena with lofty expectations after a solid stint in Serie A. However, he has not been an undisputed first-choice starter during his stint with the Bavarian giants, with bouts of inconsistency plaguing him.

Kim managed only 2,051 minutes of game time in 37 appearances in the 2025/26 season, chipping in with one goal and one assist. However, the South Korean defender has enjoyed more prominence this term, having missed only two games while accumulating 399 minutes of game time in five outings and providing an assist.

Premier League adventure beckoning?

Kim Min-jae has been on Tottenham Hotspur’s wishlist since the summer transfer window. The continued interest is surprising, as after signing multiple centre-backs in the summer transfer window, Spurs should not focus on signing another central defender, as they have other urgent needs after a sluggish start to the 2026/27 season.

Instead, Tottenham should focus on signing a striker and a wide attacker, with midfield also requiring attention despite the arrival of Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes in the summer transfer window. Nevertheless, Kim remains on Tottenham’s wishlist, with the North London club ready to launch a bid to sign him.

However, while recent reports suggested that Bayern Munich could consider cashing in on Kim in the coming months, the latest update has quashed those suggestions. A January move remains unlikely as Bayern stand firm on their star defender amid their Bundesliga and Champions League campaigns.