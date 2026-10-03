Bayern Munich open to Kim Min-jae sale amid Aston Villa, Tottenham links.

Bayern Munich are prepared to consider offers for Kim Min-jae if the right proposal arrives.

A report by TEAMtalk has revealed that Aston Villa and Tottenham remain interested in the South Korea international. The 29-year-old has slipped down Vincent Kompany’s defensive pecking order, and that changing status could eventually open the door to a move away from Bavaria.

Kim remains contracted until 2028, but Dayot Upamecano and Jonathan Tah have increasingly moved ahead of him. While no transfer is imminent, Bayern Munich’s willingness to listen could give interested clubs something to work with.

Bayern decision could depend on defensive recruitment

Tottenham, Aston Villa, and AC Milan all made contact over Kim Min-jae during the summer without submitting formal offers, while Juventus are also understood to be monitoring the situation.

The defender himself has reportedly been comfortable with his role and has not been actively seeking an exit. Indeed, he rejected interest from Aston Villa and a tentative approach from Nottingham Forest during the previous window but that stance could change if Bayern decide to refresh their defence.

Die Roten might be willing to sanction a departure either in January or next summer if they first bring in another centre-back. However, a mid-season move currently looks less likely, with next summer considered the more realistic opportunity. Bayern are understood to value Kim at around £30 million, a figure that would make the experienced defender an attainable target for clubs looking for an established centre-back.

Tottenham and Aston Villa remain keen

For Aston Villa, Kim Min-jae would offer experience at the highest level and a defender already accustomed to European football. His Serie A pedigree is particularly strong, having played a key role in Napoli’s title-winning campaign before moving to Bayern.

Tottenham could also see the South Korean as a potential solution at the back, although their ability to pursue such a deal may depend heavily on their Premier League position. Spurs currently sit bottom after collecting just two points from five league matches, increasing the pressure on Roberto De Zerbi. They also have a plethora of centre-backs, and only a departure will create a vacancy for Kim.

Kim’s situation is an interesting one because his availability would not necessarily mean Bayern have given up on him. Centre-backs can move quickly down a pecking order when a manager settles on a preferred partnership, and Kompany appears increasingly comfortable with Upamecano and Tah.

For Villa, Kim could represent the sort of ready-made defensive addition that immediately raises the level of competition. Tottenham would have a similar attraction, but their circumstances make the equation more complicated.

A player of the South Korean’s experience should appeal to a side looking for defensive stability, yet spending £30 million only makes sense if the wider project is heading in the right direction. The next few months should therefore be crucial for all concerned.