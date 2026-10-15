Crystal Palace in a tough spot amid PSG links with Jaydee Canvot

Crystal Palace will struggle to thwart Paris Saint-Germain amid the Ligue 1 club’s links with 20-year-old French centre-back Jaydee Canvot.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Crystal Palace are “under no pressure to sell the youngster at the moment” but have acknowledged that keeping him will be a tall order if PSG firm up their interest. The reigning Ligue 1 and UEFA Champions League holders are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a centre-back next year.

Per Pete O’Rourke, Crystal Palace will “find it hard” to reject PSG’s advances considering the sums they can offer to secure their top targets. So, Canvot is on borrowed time at the South London club, and the Frenchman’s departure is a matter of when, not if, even though they are reportedly going all out to keep him at Selhurst Park.

Jaydee Canvot and his progress as a Premier League footballer

Jaydee Canvot has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Premier League since joining Crystal Palace from Toulouse in a deal worth €23 million in September 2025. The 20-year-old made gradual progress in his debut season, as Oliver Glasner eased him in to allow him to settle down in the physically-demanding Premier League, leading to around 2,500 minutes of game time in 36 outings.

The French defender is now a mainstay at the back for Crystal Palace and has already amassed nearly 500 minutes of game time in six appearances this term, though he has yet to score for the Eagles. Meanwhile, Canvot’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

Ligue 1 return on the horizon?

Paris Saint-Germain wanted to sign Jaydee Canvot earlier this year, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest is understandable, as Marquinhos is on the wrong side of 30 and approaching the twilight of his career. Additionally, widespread reports have linked Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Beraldo with moves away from PSG.

Canvot already has experience in Ligue 1 after breaking into Toulouse’s first-team squad before moving to Crystal Palace. Having acclimatised to the demands of the Premier League, he will bring a physicality that will give him the edge in battles with Ligue 1 strikers. The Frenchman’s age profile also adds to his appeal, as he can be a long-term solution for PSG.

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s concerns about Canvot’s future come amid suggestions that the chance to join PSG will be enticing for the 20-year-old defender. The French club’s next move will determine whether Canvot departs in the January transfer window.