Crystal Palace going all out to keep Jaydee Canvot amid PSG links.

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace have made their position clear on Jaydee Canvot, with the club determined to keep the young defender despite reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The 20-year-old has become an increasingly important figure at Selhurst Park since arriving from Toulouse for €23 million in 2025. After Marc Guehi’s move to Manchester City, Canvot stepped into a more prominent role and has responded with a series of impressive performances.

He has now made 41 appearances for Palace and was part of the side that secured Conference League success. His development has also attracted attention from PSG, who are understood to have tested the waters during the summer but Palace, however, were quick to shut the door.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown claim that the Eagles have no interest in allowing Canvot to leave while he continues to develop under Pierre Sage. The situation reflects just how highly Canvot is regarded inside the club. He is not considered the finished product yet, but regular Premier League football has accelerated his development, while his performances have convinced Palace that he can become a long-term defensive cornerstone.

PSG interest how Canvot’s rapid rise

PSG’s interest is particularly significant because Canvot remains relatively inexperienced at the highest level. Palace believe his best years are still ahead of him and are therefore unwilling to consider a sale simply because a major European club has shown interest.

The defender’s relationship with Sage has not always been straightforward, though and Canvot was dropped after a difficult performance against Fulham, with Sage publicly demanding improvement. The decision reportedly caused some frustration within Palace, particularly amid concerns over the manager’s handling of his squad.

Yet Canvot answered in the best possible fashion when he returned to the starting XI against Leeds and produced an excellent display to help Palace secure a point at Elland Road. It was an important response from a player who appears increasingly determined to establish himself as one of the club’s leading defenders.

Palace would be right to resist the temptation to cash in on Canvot at this stage. The PSG interest should be viewed as a compliment rather than a problem. A 20-year-old defender playing regularly in the Premier League, gaining European experience and already trusted in an important role is exactly the type of asset Palace should be trying to develop rather than sell.

The bigger challenge may actually be managing his relationship with Sage. Canvot is still learning, and mistakes are inevitable and public criticism can motivate a player, but repeated confrontations risk damaging confidence and trust.

His response against Leeds was encouraging and rather than allowing the setback to derail him, Canvot returned stronger and reminded everyone why Palace are so reluctant to sell. If that trajectory continues, PSG may have to wait. Palace now have every reason to believe their young defender could become considerably more valuable in the years ahead.