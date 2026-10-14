Tottenham ahead of Manchester United in Giuliano Simeone race, Roberto De Zerbi pushing for deal

Tottenham are leading the race to sign Giuliano Simeone ahead of January, with manager Roberto De Zerbi understood to be pushing for the deal.

As reported by Fichajes, Tottenham are considered the front-runners in the race for Giuliano Simeone. Giuliano Simeone has taken his time, but he is now an established member of the Atletico Madrid side managed by his father, Diego Simeone. The wide attacker, who is regarded as an orthodox winger, has become one of the productive players at a club that demands the very best from its squad.

The Argentine winger has made 114 appearances in all competitions since breaking into the first team during the 2024/25 season. Following loan spells with second-division side Real Zaragoza and top-flight club Deportivo Alaves, Simeone became a regular under his father at Atletico Madrid, including the 2-0 win over Manchester United on Tuesday.

Given his consistent performances, the growing interest in the market will not come as a surprise, particularly from Premier League clubs. Atletico Madrid have no interest in entertaining offers ahead of January, as the player is protected by a long-term contract until 2030, which reportedly includes a €500 million release clause.

Manchester United tracking Giuliano Simeone

Manchester United have recently been linked with a move for Simeone, according to reports, with the club said to be monitoring him closely in games. The Red Devils are looking for a productive player of the 23-year-old Atletico Madrid winger’s quality ahead of future transfer windows.

There is no real urgency to recruit another wide attacker at Old Trafford at present, although the Argentine international could represent a solid investment if Atletico Madrid are willing to sell.

De Zerbi’s January push for Simeone

While Manchester United are keen, Tottenham are now viewed as the front-runners in the race to sign Simeone, with Roberto De Zerbi pushing for the transfer. Spurs have been linked with the player recently and could make a concerted effort to secure his signature.

Tottenham’s priority is to sign a new striker, given the North London club’s visible goalscoring problems since the start of the season. However, improving the wide areas is also important, and Simeone is viewed as someone who could improve the team with his high intensity and ability to break the lines.

Tottenham signed Savio during the summer, while Mohammed Kudus has regained fitness, but Spurs could still benefit from another attacking option. While the Lilywhites could make a push, Atletico Madrid are likely to cite the €500 million release clause in the 23-year-old winger’s contract.

The Colchoneros are unlikely to entertain any offers unless Tottenham submit a bid that significantly exceeds the amount they consider acceptable. As a result, Simeone’s chances of moving in the winter transfer window appear remote.