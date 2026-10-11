Manchester United rival Tottenham in Giuliano Simeone pursuit

Manchester United and Tottenham could test their chances in a difficult pursuit of Giuliano Simeone from Atletico Madrid.

Manchester United could enter the race for Giuliano Simeone ahead of future transfer windows, while Tottenham are also vying for the 23-year-old Atletico Madrid wide player, according to a report by TEAMtalk. The Argentine winger would be a difficult player for the Premier League clubs to prise away from the Spanish club.

Atletico have carefully developed Giuliano Simeone over the years since signing him from the River Plate academy. The Argentine operates more as an orthodox wide man, which, compared with the modern winger at a top club, makes him something of a throwback to previous decades.

After playing for Atletico Madrid’s youth sides, Simeone experienced first-team football in the Spanish second division with Real Zaragoza. He then went on loan to Deportivo Alaves in the top flight before becoming an important part of Atletico’s first-team squad from the 2024-25 season onwards.

Atletico Madrid manager and Giuliano’s father, Diego Simeone, has found the right role for him in the team, often featuring him as a right winger. That makes it difficult for interested clubs to lure him away, as the Argentine international continues to thrive in a close professional and personal relationship with his father at the Madrid club.

Premier League clubs interested

According to the report, and with full knowledge of the challenges involved in signing Giuliano, Manchester United and Tottenham are reportedly interested in exploring a move. As a right-footed right winger, Simeone offers something different to both clubs, who could try to convince him to make the move to England.

Spurs, who signed Savio in the summer, remain in the market for wide attackers who could improve Roberto De Zerbi’s squad. Simeone’s qualities and tenacity could make him a good fit for the intensity and physical demands of the Premier League.

The same could be said of Manchester United, who are considering Simeone as a potential option for the future of their attack. The 23-year-old, who was part of Argentina’s run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, is not a prolific player, having managed only 14 goals and 19 assists in 113 appearances for Atletico. However, the work rate he brings is something both the Red Devils and Tottenham could benefit from.

Atletico are protected by a long-term contract with the 23-year-old that runs until 2030, which will allow them to demand a significant fee. More importantly, the Spanish giants have no interest in letting him leave at this point, especially Diego Simeone, who will push to keep his son at the club.