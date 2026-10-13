Manchester United set to run rule over Giuliano Simeone

Manchester United will scout 23-year-old Argentine international Giuliano Simeone in their UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Giuliano Simeone is also the subject of interest from Tottenham Hotspur. The Lilywhites are eager to bolster their attacking unit by signing a wide attacker next year, and they have their sights set on the 23-year-old Atletico Madrid winger.

Per Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United appreciate several of Simeone’s qualities, with the player becoming a target due to his “physical prowess, versatility in attack, aggressiveness and commitment to high pressing”. However, the report suggests that the player is committed to Atletico Madrid and has no interest in departing from Estadio Metropolitano anytime soon.

Giuliano Simeone and his time at Atletico Madrid so far

Giuliano Simeone has been a go-to player for his father, Diego Simeone, since breaking into the first-team squad at Atletico Madrid. The 23-year-old rapidly rose through the ranks at the Spanish club after arriving from River Plate in September 2019, though he needed loan spells with Real Zaragoza and Deportivo Alaves before enjoying his breakthrough with Atletico.

The Argentine international has made over 100 appearances for Atletico Madrid while chipping in with 14 goals and 19 assists. However, he has made an impressive start to the season with a decent output, scoring twice and providing two assists in nine outings thus far. Meanwhile, the player’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Manchester United’s interest in Giuliano Simeone is surprising. Michael Carrick already has two right-sided attackers in his squad, with Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo being impressive performers for the club. So, Manchester United should focus on recruiting a striker and completing a defensive overhaul, though they will scout him during their UEFA Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

As for Tottenham, Roberto De Zerbi has multiple options for the right-wing berth. However, there are concerns about Dejan Kulusevski’s fitness after his long-term battle with a knee injury. Additionally, Mohammed Kudus has been inconsistent since arriving from West Ham United. So, Simeone, with his physicality and pacy outlet, is a credible option for Tottenham.

However, per Mundo Deportivo, Atletico Madrid will not entertain any bids to part ways with the Argentine international next year. So, with the player also committed to Los Rojiblancos, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur must look elsewhere for a wide attacker, with Simeone not a target within their grasps for the two transfer windows next year.