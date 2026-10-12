Ajax hesitant to sell Aaron Bouwman amid Newcastle United links

Newcastle United will be reluctant to part ways with 19-year-old Netherlands youth international Aaron Bouwman next year.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Aaron Bouwman is the subject of interest from Newcastle United. The Magpies are eager to reinforce their defensive unit by signing a centre-back next year, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old Ajax wonderkid.

However, per Pete O’Rourke, Ajax have “no plans to let him go” anytime soon, with a move in the January transfer window ruled out. The report adds that Newcastle United must wait until next summer to launch a move for the Dutchman, though a deal after the 2026/27 season also remains a tall order.

Who is Aaron Bouwman?

Aaron Bouwman is the latest promising prodigy to rise in prominence in his homeland. The 19-year-old passed through the academies at DSS, and Koninklijke HFC before joining Ajax in July 2018. The Dutchman has rapidly risen through the ranks at the Eredivisie club, having taken no time to become a senior footballer, having made 25 appearances thus far.

The Dutch defender has become a regular at the back in the early phase of the 2026/27 season, already accumulating nearly 1,000 minutes of game time in 11 outings thus far. Bouwman’s progress has provoked interest from several well-known clubs, with Newcastle United among the prospective suitors vying for his signature.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Newcastle United’s interest in Aaron Bouwman makes sense. The Magpies are scouring the market for a young centre-back, as they are planning for life after two veteran defenders. Dan Burn and Fabian Schar are in the twilight of their careers, compelling Newcastle to seek a solution fro the market, even though they are ready to hold contract talks with the former.

Additionally, Sven Botman’s fitness has been a concern for Newcastle United in recent seasons, though he has remained injury-free this term. Several candidates, including Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, have thus emerged on the Tyneside outfit’s wishlist, with Bouwman also a credible option.

Despite being at the onset of his career, Bouwman brings both physical presence (at a height of 1.98m) and composure that belies his age, making him suitable to Premier League football. However, with Ajax unwilling to listen to bids for the young Dutch defender, Newcastle United must either bide time or refocus on other targets.