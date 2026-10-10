Newcastle United line up 2027 move for Aaron Bouwman

Newcastle United will look to sign 19-year-old Netherlands youth international Aaron Bouwman from Ajax next year.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Matthias Jaissle is an admirer of Aaron Bouwman’s talent. Newcastle United are keen on bolstering their defensive unit by signing a centre-back next year, and they have set their sights on the 19-year-old Ajax wonderkid.

Pete O’Rourke said, “I would be surprised if they make the move in January, but maybe next summer it could be on the cards. Bouwman, as you said, ticks a lot of boxes for the profile of the types of players that Newcastle are now looking at with their recruitment strategy. They’re looking at young players with sigificant development potential and high ceilings, and Bouwman would certainly fit the bill in that respect.”

Who is Aaron Bouwman?

Aaron Bouwman is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Born in Haarlem, the 19-year-old passed through the academies at DSS, and Koninklijke HFC before joining Ajax in July 2018. The Dutchman has risen through the ranks at the Eredivisie club, and he has already broken into the senior setup, having made 24 appearances thus far.

The Dutch defender has enjoyed more prominence in the early phase of the 2026/27 season, already accumulating nearly 1,000 minutes of game time in ten outings thus far. Bouwman’s progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, with Premier League clubs, in particular, closely monitoring his progress.

What next?

Newcastle United’s interest in Aaron Bouwman is understandable. The Magpies are combing the market for a young centre-back, as they are ready to overhaul their central defensive unit ahead of 2027. With Dan Burn and Fabian Schar in the twilight of their careers, Newcastle must rebuild their central defence as these veterans age, even though they are ready to hold contract talks with the former.

Additionally, Sven Botman’s fitness has been a concern for Newcastle United in recent seasons, though he has remained healthy this term. Several candidates, including Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal, have thus emerged on the Tyneside club’s wishlist, with Bouwman also a viable target.

Despite being only 19 yers old, Bouwman brings both physical presence (1.98m) and composure uncommon for his age, a profile suited to Premier League football. With Newcastle scouts now regularly monitoring the Dutchman, the club is expected to open formal talks with Ajax and his representatives in early 2027.