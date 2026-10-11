Leeds United unwilling to sell Tarik Muharemovic amid Bayern Munich links

Bayern Munich have suffered a blow in pursuit of Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic.

Bayern Munich are monitoring Tarik Muharemovic at Leeds United, but face a major barrier as the Premier League club have no intention of selling the centre-back in January, with the Whites also prepared to take a firm stance on his future next summer. According to TEAMtalk, Leeds have made it clear that the club will resist any attempts to prise the Bosnian defender away from Elland Road in the near future.

Leeds signed Muharemovic from Sassuolo for £34 million in July, handing him a five-year contract that runs until 2031. The 23-year-old has quickly justified that investment, delivering impressive performances in Daniel Farke’s back three and helping the club maintain a strong position in the Premier League.

Standing at 6ft 4in and possessing a strong left foot, he can operate in a back three or as the left-sided centre-back in a conventional back four. His rapid adaptation has attracted interest from several major European clubs, with Bayern Munich emerging as admirers over the past fortnight, although any immediate move is likely to be rejected.

Muharemovic won’t be on the move in January

Farke is keen to continue developing the defender at Leeds, who view him as a long-term part of their project rather than an opportunity to generate a quick profit. They won’t entertain a mid-season departure, having signed Muharemovic specifically to fill the left-sided defensive role vacated by Pascal Struijk, who joined Brighton & Hove Albion in the same window.

Leeds have not set an official asking price to sell Tarik Muharemovic, but the club are understood to believe his value has already risen considerably since his arrival. A fee exceeding £60 million has been suggested as the level that might prompt consideration, although there is no indication that Leeds are actively looking to sell even at that price.

Bayern are not alone in monitoring the defender, with Inter Milan and Barcelona also linked with a potential move in 2027. However, the Bundesliga champions may have to wait if they hope to turn their admiration into a concrete transfer.

Leeds are determined to build around their young defensive signing as they look to improve on last season’s 14th-place finish and push towards the top half of the table. For now, the message from Elland Road is clear. Muharemovic is not available in January.