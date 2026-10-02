Inter Milan, Barcelona planning Tarik Muharemovic move

Inter Milan and Barcelona are showing tremendous interest in Tarik Muharemovic ahead of future windows, with the Bosnian defender now a key star at Leeds United.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Tarik Muharemovic is already attracting major attention from the likes of Inter Milan and Barcelona ahead of future windows. The Bosnian defender has made a stellar impact since his summer move to Leeds United, who are unlikely to show any inclination to sell him so soon into his career at Elland Road.

Leeds United are early contenders for the signing of the summer in terms of value and on-pitch output. That player is Tarik Muharemovic, who joined Elland Road in the summer from Sassuolo, after an impressive spell in Italy as well as with his national side, Bosnia and Herzegovina, at the World Cup.

Long-serving defender Pascal Struijk joined Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer, which left Leeds United searching for a suitable replacement. They signed Muharemovic by paying €40 million for the Bosnian centre-back, who has started each of the five games in the Premier League, as Daniel Farke’s side have made an unbeaten start to the new league campaign.

Inter and Barcelona chasing Muharemovic

Inter Milan were one of the teams eager to sign Muharemovic during the summer and had reportedly agreed personal terms. However, Leeds United showed plenty of intent to pay what was required to sign the €40 million defensive powerhouse from Sassuolo, while the Nerazzurri ended up chasing other targets.

A new left-footed centre-back is on the agenda, as there are needs in the position that may stem from the idea of either replacing Alessandro Bastoni or adding competition. Fulham’s Calvin Bassey is a reported target for Inter Milan, and now they could consider exploring a fresh move for Muharemovic from Leeds.

Barcelona are also interested in Bastoni, according to reports, as they continue to retain an interest in the Italian despite links in the summer. However, they could also look at Muharemovic as a potential alternative to the Inter Milan star. The Blaugrana could also lean on their previous business relationship with Leeds United as a marker, having famously signed Raphinha from Elland Road.

As for Leeds United, they may not be surprised by the attention their new defender continues to attract in the market, as his performances certainly deserve it. However, the Whites are not in a rush to part ways with the Bosnian, having invested heavily in the player and considering him part of their long-term planning.