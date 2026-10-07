Bayern Munich join race to sign Tarik Muharemovic from Leeds United

Bayern Munich will look to sign 23-year-old Bosnia and Herzegovina international Tarik Muharemovic from Leeds United next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Tarik Muharemovic is also the subject of interest from Inter Milan. Both European heavyweights are keen on bolstering their defensive units by signing a centre-back in 2027, and they have set their sights on the 23-year-old Leeds United defender.

Per TEAMtalk, Leeds United’s current valuation of Muharemovic has risen above £60 million, and further impressive performances are bound to raise the valuation further. The report adds that the young Bosnian defender is Bayern Munich’s top centre-back target for next year.

Tarik Muharemovic and his soaring stock

Tarik Muharemovic has established himself as one of the world’s best young defensive prospects over the past 18 months. The 23-year-old spent most of his formative years in Austria but graduated from the youth division at Juventus after arriving in Italy in 2021. However, the youngster rose in prominence during his stint with Sassuolo, making over 50 appearances while chipping in with four goals and four assists.

The player’s performances at Sassuolo earned widespread interest in the summer, and Leeds United signed him in a deal worth £34 million. The Bosnia and Herzegovina international has been a regular at centre-back for Leeds, already accumulating 630 minutes of game time in seven outings while scoring once and providing an assist.

What next?

Tarik Muharemovic’s exploits have not been limited to club football, as he has also been impressive for his national side during the ongoing international break. That has compelled several bigwigs, including Barcelona and Inter Milan, to set their sights on the 23-year-old, with Bayern Munich now joining the race to sign him.

Bayern Munich’s interest in the Leeds United centre-back reflects the need for a new centre-back amid uncertainties surrounding Kim Min-jae’s long-term future. Recent reports have claimed that the Bundesliga champions are ready to cash in on the South Korean defender next year, with a summer departure likely.

Muharemovic’s age profile makes him an appealing target, as he can be a long-term solution at the back for Bayern Munich. Furthermore, his ability with the ball at his feet and reading of the game justify Bayern’s decision to make him their top centre-back target, as he fits well within Vincent Kompany’s style of play. However, it is unclear if Bayern will be open to paying over £60 million to sign the Bosnian defender.