Leeds United unwilling to sell Tarik Muharemovic amid Barcelona links

Leeds United have no intention of selling Tarik Muharemovic in January despite growing interest from Barcelona and other European clubs.

A report by Football Insider has revealed that the Premier League side are prepared to reject any approaches for the defender.

The 23-year-old has made an immediate impression at Elland Road since arriving from Sassuolo for £34million, and Leeds see no reason to cash in after only a few months. Muharemovic has started the season as one of Daniel Farke’s most dependable defenders, playing every minute of Leeds’ campaign so far.

Leeds not keen to turn a quick profit

The Bosnian’s rapid adaptation to English football has inevitably attracted attention and Barcelona are among the clubs monitoring his progress, while Inter Milan have also been credited with interest. For Leeds, however, the situation is straightforward as Muharemovic is not available. His contract runs until 2031, giving the Whites considerable control over his future and more importantly, there is no sporting reason for Leeds to consider selling him.

Muharemovic has already become a central figure in Farke’s defence and has contributed at both ends of the pitch, registering a goal and an assist during his impressive opening weeks in Yorkshire.

Muharemovic’s rapid rise continues at Elland Road

Barcelona’s interest is nevertheless significant as the Catalan giants are constantly searching for young defenders capable of developing into elite-level players, and Muharemovic’s combination of physicality, composure and versatility naturally makes him an intriguing option.

But Barcelona would face a difficult negotiation as Leeds are under no financial pressure to sell and, unlike a club facing a contract deadline, have no reason to compromise on their valuation. Inter Milan’s interest further demonstrates the competition that could emerge if Muharemovic eventually becomes available. The Italian side have a strong history of identifying defenders capable of developing at the highest level, but they too would currently struggle to convince Leeds to negotiate.

Leeds should resist every temptation to entertain offers for Muharemovic right now. Barcelona and Inter Milan may eventually provide the defender with an attractive route to the elite, but his development at Elland Road has barely begun. He is playing regularly, adapting to the Premier League and gaining international responsibility at the same time and that combination is extremely difficult to replicate.

From Farke’s perspective, Muharemovic also offers something particularly valuable like stability. Leeds spent heavily to build a defence capable of competing at this level, and removing one of its most impressive performers after six months would make little sporting sense. If Barcelona return in the future, the conversation could be very different but for now, though, Leeds hold virtually every card.