Tottenham unlikely to offload Dominic Solanke in January, Richarlison factor revealed

Tottenham are not expected to consider offers for Dominic Solanke despite failing to get the best out of the Englishman.

According to a report by Football Insider, Dominic Solanke is unlikely to leave Tottenham ahead of the January window, as the club will prioritise Richarlison’s departure. The former Bournemouth striker has struggled for form since his £65 million move to Spurs, although the club are not currently planning to consider offers for him before January.

Dominic Solanke continues to divide opinion among the Tottenham fanbase, with the former Bournemouth star yet to showcase his full potential since his £65 million move to North London. The striker has recorded 31 goal contributions in 73 appearances for the club, which is not considered sufficient for a top-six striker.

There was speculation about his future earlier in the year, although the club never seriously planned to offload Solanke during the summer. Instead, they worked hard to sell Richarlison, who ultimately failed to leave despite being linked with multiple clubs during the close season.

Tottenham are reportedly planning to sign a top-level striker in January, as goalscoring woes have plagued them since the start of the new season. There have been reported links to Benfica’s Vangelos Pavlidis, who may not be a star name in the position but is a productive forward. The same could be said of Besiktas’s Oh Hyeon-gyu, who has also been linked with Spurs recently.

Dominic Solanke unlikely to leave Tottenham

Tottenham are reportedly facing uncertainty over Richarlison’s immediate future, with the English striker already excluded from their Premier League squad. Reports suggest that Spurs are prepared to sell him for a cut-price fee in the winter market, while they are ready to keep hold of Solanke during the next window.

The 29-year-old has attracted little significant interest, and that may be connected to Tottenham’s stance on the player. Selling him alongside Richarlison in the January transfer window could leave the club short of options in the final third.

Therefore, while Richarlison is widely expected to leave the club, Spurs are likely to sign a new striker and keep hold of Solanke. The Englishman’s future could come under greater scrutiny next summer if his performances fail to improve between now and the end of the season.