Tottenham engage in negotiations to sign Oh Hyeon-gyu

Tottenham have reportedly held talks with Besiktas over a move for striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, as Roberto De Zerbi seeks a new forward in January.

According to Takvim via Sport Witness, Tottenham are interested in a move for South Korean striker Oh Hyeon-gyu, and talks have been held with Besiktas to some degree. Roberto De Zerbi wants a new striker to help solve the goalscoring problems in January, with the attacker firmly on their radar ahead of the winter market.

Tottenham have several important decisions to make before the January transfer window, especially if their current problems continue to worsen. One of the biggest issues has been their lack of goals, with De Zerbi’s side sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table after five rounds.

Spurs failed to score in their first four games, which drew plenty of headlines in the media, and when they finally did score against Aston Villa, it came very late and did little to change the overall picture. De Zerbi has been frustrated by the form of his strikers, and that is a position the manager is eager to address before the January transfer window opens.

There are reports suggesting that Spurs are not planning another major spending spree in January, although there may be enough budget for a reasonable striker who can help improve their threat in front of goal. Tottenham are also ready to offload Richarlison, according to reports, as the Brazilian is currently out of favour, meaning a new centre-forward could arrive as his replacement.

Tottenham to target Oh Hyeon-gyu

Oh Hyeon-gyu has had an interesting journey in European football since arriving from South Korean side Suwon Samsung Bluewings in 2023. He has since played for Celtic and Genk, and now stars for Besiktas, where he has contributed to 15 goals since joining the club in February.

Before he moved to Besiktas, Fulham were reportedly interested, and Spurs had also shown interest earlier this year, according to reports from April. Hull City are another club in the mix, although Tottenham are said to have held talks over a possible move from Besiktas.

The arrival of Dusan Vlahovic has limited Oh’s minutes this season, and he may be tempted by a switch to the Premier League in January. There is no indication yet of the price Besiktas might demand, but Spurs will be looking for a realistic fee if they want to bring the South Korean to north London.