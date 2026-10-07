Tottenham not planning spending spree in January despite slow start to season

Tottenham are not planning another major spending spree in January despite their troubles at the start of the new season.

According to a report by Football Insider, Tottenham are not considering big spending in the January window despite suggestions that they may need more signings to strengthen the squad. Roberto De Zerbi’s side were expected to focus on both attack and defence ahead of the winter market, although there are doubts over whether there will be major funds available for another huge outlay.

Tottenham had a major summer window, the first under new boss Roberto De Zerbi, who signed a long-term deal in March to help the club survive relegation. The club spent around £300 million on recruits, which does not include the loan signing of Omar Marmoush or the free transfers they made, as Marcos Senesi and Andrew Robertson arrived on Bosman deals.

Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Savio were the big-money signings in North London this past summer. Jan Paul van Hecke was another major arrival from Brighton, and overall, Spurs did very well in identifying players and then signing them to strengthen the squad significantly.

However, the start of the new season has been dreadful, with Spurs yet to win a game and only managing to score their first goals in the 3-2 home loss to Aston Villa just before the international break. There are major concerns over their attacking setup, while the defence may also need further help ahead of the January window.

Tottenham not planning another spending spree

There have been links to a few attackers and defenders ahead of the January transfer window, which may suggest that the club could spend heavily on recruits again. However, Tottenham are not planning another major spending spree ahead of the winter market, with De Zerbi likely to work with the options he currently has at his disposal.

There have been loose links with Endrick, while recent stories have effectively ruled out ambitious moves for Julian Alvarez. Spurs are not expected to pursue either name with any seriousness, despite reports that they could sell before buying a new striker.

Spurs are still thinking about selling Richarlison, as has been the case since the summer, while links to defender Kim Min-jae have also been ruled out. For now, the club are not planning major business in January, although their performances between now and then could still change the picture.