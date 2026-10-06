Tottenham increasingly unlikely to sign Julian Alvarez

Tottenham have little to no chance of landing Julian Alvarez amid recent links, as the player prefers to join Barcelona in the near future.

According to a report by Football Insider, Tottenham are facing the difficult task of convincing Julian Alvarez to make the switch from Atletico Madrid. The North Londoners have little to no chance of landing the Argentine forward, as the player seemingly continues to prefer Barcelona as his “dream” destination should he leave his current team.

Tottenham have had a major problem since the new season began, in the context of their heavy spending spree in the summer window. The issue is goalscoring, as Roberto De Zerbi’s side only found the net in the fifth league game of the season, with most of their stars failing to score so far.

Spurs are in the market for a new striker ahead of January, as they are preparing to sell Richarlison following the debacle with the Brazilian striker. There is also waning confidence in Dominic Solanke, who has failed to perform amid recent concerns over form and fitness.

One of the names mentioned recently is Julian Alvarez, with Spurs seemingly in the mix for the Argentine attacker. The 26-year-old World Cup-winning striker has an uncertain future at Atletico Madrid after the summer, and while he stayed beyond the transfer deadline, there is a possibility he could move on in January or next summer.

Tottenham have no chance of an Alvarez move

Tottenham may hold an interest and, in the grand scheme of things, they could be regarded as one of the big teams in England. However, as things stand, they may not have a realistic chance of landing the 26-year-old World Cup-winning striker ahead of January or in future windows, as the player has made his preference clear.

Alvarez reportedly continues to prefer Barcelona as his “dream” destination, as was the case during the summer. Atletico Madrid famously decided not to negotiate with Barcelona over the sale of the Argentine attacker, and it remains to be seen whether they maintain that stance, while Arsenal retain an interest ahead of the January transfer window, although their chances are limited.

Alvarez reportedly shut down an approach from the Gunners late in the summer window, and he may do the same with Tottenham if they come knocking. Hence, the chances of Roberto De Zerbi’s side landing the marquee Argentine are extremely limited, possibly even impossible as things stand.