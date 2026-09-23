Tottenham plan to sell players to fund January striker move

Tottenham are eager to sign a new top-level goalscorer ahead of the January transfer window, and the club may also move on a few current players to help fund the deal.

According to a report by Football Insider, Tottenham have set their sights on a new striker ahead of the January transfer window, with the club also preparing for possible departures. The lack of goals has put pressure on Roberto De Zerbi’s side this season, and Richarlison could be one of the names shown the door.

De Zerbi has come under severe pressure ahead of the international break after failing to win a Premier League match this season. Spurs sit bottom of the table after five rounds, having scored their first league goals of the campaign in the defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend.

The club spent heavily in the summer, including on attackers such as Omar Marmoush and Savio. However, they still lack a consistent goalscorer. Marmoush was expected to solve their problems in front of goal, but the Egyptian international has yet to make the desired impact.

Another issue is that Tottenham failed to sell Richarlison, and while the Brazilian is expected to stay until January, he has been de-registered from the squad for all competitions. That has further weakened a department already lacking a reliable goalscorer, with the argument being that Richarlison could at least have offered a short-term solution until the winter window.

Tottenham could sanction Janaury sales to sign a new striker

The report says Tottenham could consider a few sales before committing fresh funds for a top-class striker ahead of January. Richarlison is certainly expected to depart in the winter market, while Dominic Solanke’s name could also emerge, even though Spurs were somewhat reluctant to part with him during the summer.

Marmoush, meanwhile, appears secure for now given his recent arrival on loan, with the deal expected to be made permanent regardless of how he performs this season. That leaves Richarlison and Solanke as the most likely candidates to be sacrificed to make room for a new striker.

The names of Tottenham’s targets for the next striker are not yet clear, but that should become clearer as the January transfer window approaches. Given the market, a prolific goalscorer will be an expensive purchase for Tottenham, but one they appear willing to invest heavily in.