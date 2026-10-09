Bayern Munich considering January move for Phil Foden

Bayern Munich may look to sign 49-cap English international Phil Foden from Manchester City next year.

According to a report by Christian Falk on CF Bayern Insider, Bayern Munich will aim to bolster the attack by signing a left-sided winger in the January transfer window, as they want an alternative to Luis Diaz. So, they have set their sights on Phil Foden.

However, per Christian Falk, the move to sign the Manchester City homegrown attacker will not be cost-effective, meaning a January move for the Englishman is not straightforward. The report claims that a deal can only materialise if Foden is “on the market and affordable” in the coming weeks.

Phil Foden and his Manchester City career so far

Phil Foden has been one of the most highly acclaimed players in the Premier League since breaking into the first-team squad at Manchester City. The 26-year-old enjoyed a prominent role under Pep Guardiola for several seasons, becoming an asset due to his ability to reprise any attacking role. However, he has dropped in the pecking order over the past two years.

The 49-cap English international made a solid start to the 2026/27 season with 354 minutes of game time in six outings before his dismissal against Manchester United last month. However, he started only 33 of the 60 games that Manchester City played last season, with Antoine Semenyo and Jeremy Doku getting preference on the flanks. Nevertheless, his stock in the market remains high.

Bundesliga move on the horizon?

Bayern Munich’s interest in Phil Foden makes tactical sense on the surface. While Vincent Kompany has a stacked offensive unit, he needs an alternative for the left-wing berth, even though Luis Diaz has been excellent since arriving from Liverpool last year.

Foden can serve as an alternative to Luis Diaz on the left flank and Michael Olise on the right wing while also being an option for the central berth, where Jamal Musiala and Lennart Karl share game time. However, the report suggests a January move for the Englishman will not be cost-effective despite uncertainties surrounding Manchester City after the guilty verdict on the 115 financial charges.

A cost-effective move can only materialise if the Premier League giants receive harsh sanctions, including relegation or worse, which may then force several players to consider their futures. That may then create an opportunity for Bayern Munich to pounce.