Bayern Munich considering Phil Foden move if Manchester City face sanctions

Bayern Munich could make a move for Manchester City graduate Phil Foden if they end up facing significant sanctions.

Phil Foden could become a target for Bayern Munich if Manchester City receive severe Premier League sanctions, according to TEAMtalk. The German club is closely monitoring the situation and would be willing to move for the 26-year-old should City’s punishment significantly change the club’s competitive position.

City were found guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought against them following a long-running investigation into alleged breaches of Premier League financial regulations. No punishment has been handed down yet, while City continue to deny any wrongdoing and are preparing to challenge the verdict.

A severe sanction could prompt departures among City’s leading players. Foden, who has been with City since 2008, would be among the most significant potential departures.

Foden was promoted to City’s first team back in 2017, progressing to become one of the club’s most important players. He has since made 375 appearances and contributed to 180 goals, operating in several attacking and midfield roles despite periods of inconsistent form.

His situation is complicated by his strong attachment to City. The England international is a lifelong supporter of the club and signed a new contract running until 2030 earlier this summer.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham previously explored the possibility of signing Foden before he committed his future to City. Those approaches were rejected as the club moved to secure his long-term stay.

Foden could be interested in a Bayern move

Bayern, however, represent a different proposition. Vincent Kompany, who previously captained Manchester City, is understood to be keen on the possibility of bringing Foden to Munich. His relationship with Foden, combined with Bayern’s competitive position, presents a unique scenario.

The German champions could offer the midfielder regular Champions League football should City suffer a sporting punishment that affects their ability to compete at Europe’s highest level. His positional versatility, capable of playing centrally or from either flank, would give Kompany multiple creative options, particularly given uncertainty surrounding Jamal Musiala’s fitness.

However, Bayern’s interest remains conditional. City have no desire to sell Foden and would only consider a departure if financial or sporting pressure made it unavoidable. For his part, the English international has repeatedly made clear that playing for Manchester City is what he has always wanted.

Leaving his boyhood club would be an especially difficult decision. The timing and severity of the Premier League’s sanction decision will ultimately determine whether Bayern’s reported interest becomes a realistic pursuit.