Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham explored Phil Foden move before Manchester City renewal

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham were all keen on acquiring the services of Phil Foden before he penned a new deal with Manchester City.

Manchester City have successfully secured the long-term future of one of their most valuable assets after Phil Foden committed to a new long-term contract until 2030.

The England international’s renewal brings an end to months of speculation surrounding his future, with TEAMtalk revealing that Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur all explored the possibility of signing the attacking midfielder while uncertainty surrounded his previous contract.

Foden had entered the final year of his old deal, naturally alerting several elite clubs across Europe. There was also intrigue over how City’s managerial transition from Pep Guardiola to Enzo Maresca might impact the 26-year-old’s future.

Instead of allowing doubts to grow, City moved decisively to convince one of their academy graduates to stay. Sporting director Hugo Viana reportedly played a central role during negotiations, reassuring Foden that he would remain one of the key figures around whom the club intends to build its next generation.

That message ultimately convinced the midfielder to sign a new contract running until 2030. Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham all assessed whether an opportunity could arise.

Premier League trio that failed to land Foden

Arsenal viewed Foden as a player capable of adding elite quality across the attacking line. His versatility would have strengthened Mikel Arteta’s options on the flanks while also providing genuine competition for captain Martin Odegaard in the creative midfield role.

Chelsea were also interested in the England star as they searched for an attacking midfielder capable of elevating their forward line. Although they have since secured Morgan Rogers, Foden could have fulfilled a similar attacking role thanks to his creativity, technical quality and ability to operate in multiple attacking positions.

Tottenham, meanwhile, believed the Manchester City playmaker could have transformed their attack. His arrival would not only have added creativity and depth but also provided Roberto De Zerbi with a significant upgrade on James Maddison in the number ten role.

Despite those approaches, Foden never seriously considered leaving. The midfielder reportedly rejected every enquiry, per sources close to the club, making it clear that remaining at City was always his priority.

Also Read: Five potential alternatives to Morgan Rogers for Arsenal

His commitment has now been rewarded with a long-term contract that secures his future at the Etihad Stadium. The renewal also follows a disappointing summer on the international stage. Foden was left devastated after missing out on Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup, but City believe the setback has only strengthened his determination heading into the new season.