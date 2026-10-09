Arsenal open talks to sign Gilberto Mora, offer coming

Arsenal will look to sign 17-year-old Mexican international Gilberto Mora from Club Tijuana next year after opening talks for a deal.

According to a report by Mexican outlet El Porvenir, Barcelona and Liverpool are also interested in Gilberto Mora, with the teenage sensation a target for Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, and SL Benfica as well. Meanwhile, the young playmaker has a release clause worth $28 million in his contract with Club Tijuana.

Gilberto Mora and his meteoric rise

Gilberto Mora is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. Mexican football is witnessing an unexpected resurgence after an impressive campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 17-year-old is already a regular for Club Tijuana’s senior side, making 62 appearances thus far while chipping in with 15 goals and three assists.

The Mexican international has enjoyed a solid start to the 2026/27 season, scoring five goals and providing one assist in seven outings. Meanwhile, he has already made 13 appearances for Mexico, and his progress has provoked interest from several high-profile clubs across Europe.

What next?

Arsenal will pursue a versatile attacker next year, as they need more quality in the final third. Christos Tzolis is the only left-sided attacker in Mikel Arteta’s squad, and Mora’s ability to play in multiple attacking positions will appeal to Arteta. The teenager’s versatility will allow him to create a fluid attacking unit alongside Tzolis and Martin Odegaard, depending on the role he reprises.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s interest in Gilberto Mora is logical. The Reds may require a replacement in midfield should Florian Wirtz depart next year; Mora represents a credible option. Recent reports have suggested that the German international would be open to joining Bayern Munich next year. The Merseyside club would need to fill that void if the struggling 23-year-old calls it quits at Anfield.

As for Barcelona, the Catalan giants have scouted the teenager for several months. With Dani Olmo reportedly attracting interest from Bayern Munich, Barcelona must look for a long-term replacement despite their willingness to keep the player. Mora, who has been highly productive in his early days as a senior footballer, will be the like-for-like alternative to Fermin Lopez in the no.10 role.

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed that he would prefer to move to La Liga, which gives Barcelona and Real Madrid an advantage in the battle for his signature. However, with Arsenal initiating the move to sign the Mexican international, they will hope to beat the competition to his signature.