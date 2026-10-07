Aston Villa gaining prominence in race to sign Endrick

Aston Villa will look to sign 20-year-old Brazilian international Endrick on loan from Real Madrid in the January transfer window.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Cadena SER, AS Roma and Lyon are also interested in Endrick. All three clubs are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a versatile attacker in the January transfer window, and they have set their sights on the 20-year-old disgruntled Real Madrid prospect.

Per Cadena SER, Endrick is “considering options” to leave Real Madrid in the January transfer window. The report adds that despite the links with AS Roma and Lyon, Aston Villa are “gaining traction” as a top destination heading into the winter transfer window.

Endrick and his Real Madrid frustrations

Endrick has endured a test of patience since joining Real Madrid from Palmeiras, as regular game time has eluded him. While his reputation improved significantly after a loan spell with Lyon in the second half of the 2025/26 season, he has struggled since returning to the Bernabeu. The 20-year-old made an immediate impact at the Ligue 1 club, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 21 appearances for Les Gones.

However, the Brazilian international has managed only one appearance this term for Real Madrid, with that outing fetching only four minutes of game time. Nevertheless, the youngster’s impressive showings for Lyon piqued the attention of several top European clubs, and the interest has not waned despite his struggles at Real Madrid.

Aston Villa’s attacking requirement

Aston Villa’s interest in Endrick makes logical sense given their need for a versatile attacker who can provide value from the flanks. Jadon Sancho no longer remains at the club after his loan ended, and Leon Bailey recently joined Olympiacos, leaving Unai Emery’s options for the wide spots limited.

With Garnacho’s long-term future at Aston Villa uncertain and Ibrahim Mbaye still coming to grips with the challenges of the Premier League, the West Midlands club can do with more cover in the final third. Endrick stands as a natural target for Villa, and considering his impact for Lyon last season, he could be a season-defining signing for Unai Emery’s team.

Recent updates have suggested that the youngster will seek crunch talks with Real Madrid to discuss his future after managing only four minutes of game time this term. Meanwhile, other reports have suggested that Real Madrid will not sell the Brazilian attacker, which aligns with Aston Villa’s preference, per Cadena SER, for a loan deal.