Real Madrid stepping up interest in Alex Scott amid Chelsea, Liverpool links

Real Madrid have stepped up their efforts to sign Bournemouth’s Alex Scott amidst interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

Real Madrid are accelerating their pursuit of Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, after tracking him closely following his England debut, putting the Spanish giants in direct competition with Chelsea and Liverpool, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The Spanish club watched Scott at Bournemouth’s UEF Europa League victory over Real Sociedad in Spain last month and have attended at least three scouting sessions, including England’s 7-0 victory over Croatia in Rijeka, where the player made his first start for the national team.

Real Madrid are now considering whether to accelerate their interest in a player who has become one of the Premier League’s most sought-after midfielders. Chelsea remain at the head of the queue for Scott, having tracked him for some time, while Liverpool also retain significant interest.

However, Real Madrid’s growing involvement could turn the race into a much more competitive battle ahead of 2027. Bournemouth are determined to keep Scott beyond the January transfer window and are working on a new contract for the midfielder.

The Cherries have made it clear that he will not be allowed to leave during the winter, although that stance is unlikely to prevent interest from continuing to grow. Scott’s asking price is understood to sit above £75 million, meaning only a small number of clubs outside the Premier League could realistically afford to make a serious move.

European giants to wage battle for Scott’s signature

Real Madrid’s pursuit follows their failure to secure Rodri in the summer. Scott would not be a direct replacement for the Barcelona midfielder, but his versatility in midfield would provide Jose Mourinho with an additional option.

The Englishman’s versatility could make him a valuable option for Real Madrid as he will compete with Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Bernardo Silva for a place in the team.

Chelsea’s pursuit reflects their need to rebuild midfield depth after selling Enzo Fernandez on deadline day and missing out on Lamine Camara, leaving them with fewer options. Scott’s age and versatility fit naturally into the Blues’ project.

Liverpool, meanwhile, decided against replacing Curtis Jones during the summer. With uncertainty surrounding Alexis Mac Allister’s long-term future, Scott could provide another quality midfield option while offering the versatility needed for a demanding schedule.

Bournemouth remain firm on Scott’s value and reluctant to sell before the 2027 summer transfer window. However, Real Madrid’s repeated interest suggests the midfielder’s profile is now on elite-club radars.