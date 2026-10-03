Manchester City players considering legal action after verdict on financial charges

Manchester City stars could consider legal action if sanctions relegate the club following the guilty verdict on their financial charges.

According to a report by Football Insider, Manchester City could face uncertainty over the futures of their current players, who are reportedly considering legal action if they are relegated. The players are said to be exploring legal action if they miss out on bonuses as a result of the club’s off-field actions.

Manchester City were handed a guilty verdict in their long-drawn-out financial case, as the Premier League published a consolidated report on the guilty verdict announced by an independent commission. The club have since appealed the guilty verdict, and while this could take time to conclude, there are rumoured suggestions that sanctions may arrive soon and could even be applied irrespective of the appeal process.

There are far-reaching ramifications mentioned in multiple media reports, with suggestions that Manchester City could even receive a massive points deduction that could see them relegated at the end of the season. The sanctions could also include financial penalties as well as transfer bans, although it is currently unclear what the independent commission will decide on their punishments.

On the other side, there is growing speculation over the future of Manchester City’s high-profile players, as the club could experience a mass exodus if serious sanctions are levied due to the guilty verdict. The fact that the players do not have a relegation clause in their contracts might prevent cut-price moves, but they will nonetheless look to leave the team, especially if they are not in the top flight.

Players could consider the legal route

The crux of the story is Manchester City players and the possibility of them considering legal action if they miss out on bonuses as a result of the club’s off-field actions. The high-profile stars at the Etihad may not want to keep playing in a lower league, although Manchester City are widely expected to demand significantly if they are forced to sell, as per reports.

Manchester City have some huge names in their squad, and while the club are reportedly confident of retaining their stars, there are many who could leave, including Erling Haaland. The Norwegian striker is not expected to leave for a cost-effective fee, but the widespread interest from several domestic as well as European rivals will make things difficult.

Phil Foden also has reported interest from elsewhere, while summer signings like Elliot Anderson and Enzo Fernandez might also seek exits if there are severe sanctions on the club. Rayan Cherki is another star attracting considerable interest, and Manchester City could face a difficult period once the sanctions arrive.