Manchester City confident of retaining some stars even if relegated.

Manchester City are hopeful that some of their established first-team players would remain at the club even in the event of relegation.

According to Football Insider, the Manchester City hierarchy are already considering the worst-case scenario while appealing the Premier League verdict, with a potential squad exodus looming if the club are ultimately forced into the Championship.

The scale of any rebuild would depend heavily on the eventual punishment and City are expecting interest in several of their players, but there is also confidence that some senior figures could choose to stay and help navigate an unprecedented period for the club.

City’s immediate focus remains the appeal after an independent panel found them guilty of 114 of the 115 charges brought by the Premier League. The club continue to deny wrongdoing and are determined to challenge the verdict.

A difficult situation to be in

That uncertainty makes long-term squad planning particularly difficult as relegation would almost certainly trigger a fire sale, with leading players likely to attract offers from clubs across Europe. Yet City do not believe every member of the squad would immediately seek an exit.

Experience could prove particularly important as several established players could potentially decide that helping the club return to the Premier League is preferable to starting again elsewhere, particularly if they retain a strong connection with the club.

Enzo Maresca’s side, meanwhile, have made a perfect start to their Premier League campaign, although the financial case now hangs over virtually every discussion surrounding the club’s future. City are expected to appeal the guilty verdict, meaning the situation could remain unresolved for some time.

Will players show any loyalty?

The most interesting part of this situation is not necessarily who leaves, but who stays. Relegation would completely change the environment around Manchester City, yet a club with this level of infrastructure and resources would still need experienced players to lead any recovery. That makes the willingness of senior figures to remain potentially more significant than another expensive recruitment drive.

At the same time, loyalty has limits in modern football and players at the peak of their careers will have to consider their international ambitions, wages, Champions League football and the length of City’s return to the top flight. The appeal therefore matters enormously.

Until the punishment is known, Manchester City are effectively planning two different futures. One involves rebuilding from a position of strength; the other could require them to convince key players that the project is worth staying for.