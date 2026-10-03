Liverpool join Chelsea, Manchester United in race to sign Marc Bernal

Marc Bernal is attracting considerable interest from Liverpool, Chelsea, and Manchester United, with the Barcelona midfielder’s future uncertain following the arrival of Rodri this summer.

As reported by Fichajes, all three Premier League sides could pursue a January move for the 19-year-old, whose playing time has dropped sharply since Rodri joined the club.

Barcelona have a considerable number of options in midfield, as they added Rodri to the mix over the summer. The arrival of the 2026 FIFA World Cup winner has made life tricky for several of the club’s academy stars in the first team, with the likes of Marc Bernal reportedly considered leaving the club during the summer transfer window.

Bernal has been a key part of Hansi Flick’s plans whenever fit, starting Barcelona’s first three league games this season. Since Rodri’s arrival, the teenager has been displaced to the bench and has featured in only four subsequent matches as a substitute, raising fresh questions about his availability to rival suitors.

Liverpool chasing Marc Bernal

Liverpool have been looking at midfield options to strengthen their squad ahead of January, and Bernal represents an appealing long-term prospect. Andoni Iraola wants a mobile midfielder capable of fulfilling multiple roles in the middle of the park; the Reds are also reportedly linked with Lamine Camara.

Liverpool have also targeted Tyler Morton, a former academy prospect now at Lyon; however, Lyon are reportedly eager to block January approaches despite interest from multiple clubs. In Bernal, Liverpool would secure a young talent capable of developing into a future star under Iraola’s direction, and the reported €30 million valuation could represent shrewd investment.

Chelsea and Manchester United also interested

Chelsea are also competing for Bernal, seeking midfield reinforcement following shortcomings during the summer transfer window. They reportedly retain their interest in Lamine Camara, though Bernal’s potential availability aligns with their young-player development strategy and could attract board focus.

Manchester United may not view a new midfielder as an immediate necessity, though Bernal’s availability could emerge as a market opportunity. Investing in the Spaniard would offer the club both immediate midfield cover and a long-term talent prospect, though their commitment to the pursuit remains unconfirmed. Whether the Red Devils progress from interest to a concrete January bid will become clearer as the window approaches.